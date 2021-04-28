Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n John Howitt, 44, Wisconsin, was arrested for possible aggravated assault.
n Joseph Garcia, 40, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Dillon Connell, 27, Iowa, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Austin Schaffner, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
n Brady Steveson, 21, Douglas, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container.
n Zephaniah Barela, 21, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 5:42 p.m., 1800 block of Washington St., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 7:29 p.m., Highway 287, burglary, business.
SATURDAY
n 12:51 a.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
n 3:59 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 7:22 a.m., Highway 30, accident.
n 1:16 p.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., hit and run.
n 9 17 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
n 9:28 p.m., 500 block of N. Pierce St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY
n 7:52 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
n 9:10 p.m., Varney Ridge Rd., structure fire.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 3:16 a.m., 1900 block of E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
n 7:56 a.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary, business.
n 8:16 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 10:48 a.m., 100 block of N. Taylor St., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 10:39 a.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 11:37 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., hit and run.
n 12:55 p.m., 2600 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 7:03 p.m., 1600 block of N. Cedar St., burglary, business.
n 9:20 pm., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Palmer Dr., possible impaired driver.
n 11:25 p.m., intersection of S. 20th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n 12:51 a.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Grand Ave., disorderly conduct.
n 1:22 a.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., possible impaired driver.
n 2:02 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Clark St., possible impaired driver.
n 5:29 a.m., 1000 block of N. 18th St., hit and run.
n 9:40 a.m., 1800 block of S. 17th St., accident.
n 10:10 a.m., 1900 block of E. Hancock St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 3:14 p.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Grand Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 4:05 p.m., 1600 block of E. Palmer Dr., theft.
n 6:59 p.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., possible harassment, threats.
n 7:41 p.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., burglary residence.
n 9:28 p.m., 500 block of N. Pierce St., possible impaired driver.
n 9:41 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., shoplifting.
SUNDAY
n 12:56 a.m., intersection of S. First St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 2:31 a.m., 1700 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
n 9:55 a.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 2:57 p.m., 600 block of E. University Ave., theft.
n 12:31 p.m., 2200 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 12:57 p.m., 300 block of S. Ninth St., vandalism.
n 1:21 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
n 5:51 p.m., 1700 block of Barratt St., animal bite.
n 8:50 p.m., 700 block of E. Sheridan St., possible harassment, threats.
n 9:07 p.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.