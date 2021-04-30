SATURDAY
THEY CITY OF LARAMIE PARKS DIVISION AND LEADERSHIP LARAMIE are closing the south Greenbelt boardwalk bridge to replace deck boards from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The bridge is located north of the loop and south of the Interstate 80 overpass. For more information, contact Scott Hunter, parks manager, at 307-721-5257.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Park, located between 18th and Sheridan streets. Dr. Tim Govaerts, nephrologist, is giving a brief talk on kidney health prior to the walk.
MOM CLUB CARD NIGHT begins at 7 p.m. near the Ranger Liquor Store and Bar, 463 N. Third St. Participants should enter through the main door to the blue building on the left of the Ranger and proceed to room 56. For more information, contact Ana Cramer at momclub18@gmail.com.