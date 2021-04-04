WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE CITY COUNCIL is having a special meeting at 6 p.m., via Zoom webinar, or in person at City Hall Council Chambers, 406 Ivinson Ave., for the resolution of creating the Ad Hoc Working Group for Police. To join the webinar, use ID 862 2156 1202 Passcode 811980.
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park, at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
THE MONOLITH RANCH ADVISORY COMMITTEE is having its regular meeting 1 p.m., via Zoom. Public comments can be emailed to cwilliams@cityoflaramie.org. To join the meeting, visit https://cityoflaramie.zoom.us/j/86842423396?pwd=c0FEUlhnNTJOdUZUYTUyZXBqa0VHUT09.
THE TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION’S regular meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m., via Zoom is canceled.