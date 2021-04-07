Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY
n Ricky Roberts, 26, Washington, was arrested for possible impaired driver, property destruction, possession of controlled substance.
n John Hill, 69, Alaska, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
n Justin Gerdis, 40, Colorado Springs, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, child endangerment, possible interference.
n Tabitha Chenoweth, 37, Colorado Springs, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, possible interference.
n Ethan Levine, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY
n Khalum Chappell, 28, California, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Ronnie Fields, 26, California, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
n Ahmad Sloan, 25, California, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver.
SUNDAY
n Randall Carey, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Theodore Abeyta, 21, Oklahoma, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
n Dylan Lancaster, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 2:17 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 4:22 p.m., 4600 block of Oriole Ln., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 5:13 p.m., 100 block of Hunt Rd., possible harassment, threats.
n 8:33 p.m., 200 block of S. Adams St., fighting.
SATURDAY
n 8:34 a.m., Highway 230, unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 5:30 p.m., Hornsby Road, possible harassment, threats.
n 5:51 p.m., 1100 block of Welsh Ln., animal bite.
SUNDAY
n 2:02 a.m., intersection of N. Eighth St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
n 12:58 p.m., 1100 block of Welsh Ln., possible harassment, threats.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY
n 1:56 a.m., intersection of S. 10th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 10:16 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and Curtis St., accident.
n 10:38 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., fighting.
n 11:25 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and Curtis St., possible possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia.
n 2:17 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
n 8:33 p.m., 220 block of S. Adams St., fighting.
SATURDAY
n 2:06 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driver.
n 2:37 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Bradley St., possible impaired driver.
n 12:06 p.m., 600 block of E. Mitchell St., unauthorized use of vehicle.
n 6:25 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism.
n 6:27 p.m., 1600 block of Wyoming Ave., animal bite.
n 10:26 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance.
n 9:59 p.m., 2900 block of E. Harney St., burglary, business.
SUNDAY
n 12:21 a.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. University Ave., possible impaired driver.
n 1:55 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., theft.
n 2:02 a.m., intersection of N. Eight St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.
n 11:17 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
n 5:17 p.m., 2600 block of Jackson St., accident.
n 7:05 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
n 5:16 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., accident.