WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m., outdoors in Laramie Plainsman Park at the intersection of 15th and Reynolds streets. Meet at the north end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
F3, A NATIONAL NETWORK OF FREE, PEER-LED WORKOUTS FOR MEN is meeting from 5:30-6:15 p.m., at the Laramie Recreational Center parking lot, 920 Boulder Dr. The group meets Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. For more information, visit www.F3Nation.com
FRIDAY
“ABRAHAM: OUT OF ONE, MANY,” a celebrated peace-building exhibition is on display from noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, April 9-23 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Laramie, at 104 S. 4th St.
THE LARAMIE SOUP KITCHEN VIRTUAL BINGO fundraiser begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for single and $50 for couples; each ticket holder will receive a broadcast link and a dessert sampler box. For tickets, visit laramie-soup-kitchen-bingo.eventbrite.com.