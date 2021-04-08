SATURDAY
“LIVING UNDER ABRAHAM’S TENT” an illustrated lecture presentation, followed by a Q&A, begins at 6:30 p.m., at the “Abraham: Out of One, Many” exhibit, on display from April 9-23 at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St.
BABYSITTER TRAINING AT THE LARAMIE COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, ALBANY COUNTY CAMPUS is open for registration. Course includes certification in Red Cross First-Aid and CPR. Open for ages 12 and older. Registration is $75. For more information/register, call 307-721-5138.