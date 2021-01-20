Money: Nobody likes talking about it. Discussing one’s finances can be an extremely vulnerable and uncomfortable experience, and it’s not necessarily polite to talk about in our culture. Yet, money matters to everyone and financial literacy can have major impacts on a person’s quality of life.
The University of Wyoming Extension is offering a free, five-session online personal finance class. This will be the first year they are offering this course, and it is open to anyone wanting to learn more about personal finance.
“We’re trying to ensure all people have access to money management information,” said Mary Martin, an extension educator at UW. Topics covered will include financial basics, managing money, investing, insurance, and life events. Life events include the financial ramifications of cohabitations, divorce, marriage, or relocation.
Like many other state across the country, Wyoming does not require high school students to take financial literacy courses before graduating. Because of this, some people may not be as adept or knowledgeable as they could be. Many financial lessons come from home, and this course is an opportunity to expand more fully on that knowledge.
Martin hopes that the online format will help participants feel more comfortable to freely discuss finances from the comfort of their homes or offices.
The mission of this course is to foster a sustainable, successful community. Martin noted that one of the better ways to do this was to go back to the basic building blocks for success at home, at a job, in a community, and life in general. That boils down to financial literacy and healthy personal finances.
According to the UW Extension website, a financially literate person is one who understands his or her relationship with money, possesses knowledge of banking and credit, practices money management, and saves and invests for the future. Financial security is defined as the ability to meet future needs while keeping current with day-to-day financial obligations. In the time of COVID-19, many people have been forced to spend differently and may be grappling with financial insecurity.
“The last 10 months have been a massive lesson in financial crisis management,” said Cole Ehmke, extension personal finance management specialist. He added that most people have never taken a personal finance class. Because of the pandemic, people are more interested in building tighter money management skills.
In addition to this being a straightforward money management course, Ehmke added that this is an opportunity to engage with people across the state and build community. When someone has a support network, they are typically better off. Ehmke hopes that the course will help spark social interaction and build upon collaborative ideas for financial success.
Five sessions will be offered on Tuesdays, from Feb. 9 – Mar. 9 starting at noon.
“Participants can attend any of the classes, but they’ll get the most from attending all of them,” said Ehmke.
TO LEARN MORE
To register and for more information about the classes, visit moneytalkwyo.eventbrite.com or call 307-733-3087.