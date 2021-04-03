We may have turned a corner on spring in southeast Wyoming, fingers crossed, and it’s never too early to plan for upcoming races, outings, camps and more.
Here’s a list of local outdoor events on the calendar for the coming months, many of which have returned to live action after being canceled or moved to the virtual realm last year. Now’s the time to circle a date and start dreaming about summer.
APRIL
Laramie Audubon Society outing, 5:40 a.m., April 10 at Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Meet local birders to caravan to a sage grouse lek for viewing. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Laramie Audubon Society outing, 9 a.m., April 10 at Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Meet up with local birders to view waterfowl and other migrants at the refuge south of town. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Laramie Audubon Society outing, 8 a.m., April 24 at Greenhill Cemetery at the corner of 15th and Lewis streets. Check out in-town birding spots including LaBonte Park and the Laramie River Greenbelt. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
MAY
Hapi-ness 5k, time, date and location to be determined. Proceeds from the long-running race will benefit a family in the Laramie Middle School community fighting a major illness. Call 721-4430.
Laramie Audubon Society outing, 8 a.m., May 8 at Wyoming Hereford Ranch. This Cheyenne spot usually features species that don’t make is as far west as Laramie. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Laramie Audubon Society outing, 5:30 a.m., May 22 at the Happy Jack Trailhead. Listen for songbirds defending their territories and looking for mates. Go to laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Super Hero 5k, 9 a.m., May 22 at Rendezvous Room, 321 S. Second St. The event also includes a costume contest and silent auction. Go to active.com.
Co-ed Mountain Bike Skills Camp, May 22-23 at Glendo State Park. Meet other mountain bikers and improve your skills while taking in the park’s singletrack trail system. Go to gowdywomenscamp.com.
Wyoming Marathon Races, 7 a.m., May 30 at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area. The oldest continuous marathon in the state also includes a 5k, half-marathon and 50k on mostly dirt and gravel roads. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com.
JUNE
Rowdy Gowdy Women’s Camp, June 4-6 at Curt Gowdy State Park. This popular two-day mountain bike camp for women is aimed at beginner and intermediate riders who want to improve their skills and confidence. Go to gowdywomenscamp.com to jump on the wait list.
Pilot Hill 25k Classic, 8 a.m., June 5 at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand. The oldest footrace in Wyoming takes runners to the top of Pilot Hill and back on two-track roads. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first man and first woman to the top as well as race winners. Go to highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill.
JULY
Freedom Run 5k, time, date and location to be determined. Join the Laramie High School track and field and cross country teams for a holiday-themed 5k fundraiser. Go to www.facebook.com/TRACCBoosterLHS.
High Country Classic, July 17 starting at Golden Prairie Bakery, 26 BWJ Road. The High Country Classic is the first installment in the new 307 Gravel Series, which includes three bike races on gravel roads in southern Wyoming. Go to www.facebook.com/307gravel.
Laramie Range Epic, 7:30 a.m., July 31 on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders have the choice of one or two laps on a 30-mile course during this classic Laramie summer tradition. Go to www.laramierangeepic.com.
AUGUST
Access Nature: Medicine Bow Rail Trail, noon-3 p.m., Aug. 1 at the Medicine Bow Rail Trail Pelton Creek Trailhead. During this free event, test-drive adaptive equipment made for use on the wide, flat gravel trail. Go to medicinebowrailtrail.org.
Wild West Relay, Aug. 6-7 from Fort Collins, Colo., to Steamboat Springs, Colo. Teams of up to 12 runners will cover 200 miles, including a short hop through Albany County. Go to www.rltrelays.com.
Med Bow Rail Trail Marathon and Half Marathon, 9 a.m., Aug. 14 at the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Traverse the 21-mile rail trail during this inaugural event, with proceeds to benefit the trail’s upkeep. Go to medicinebowrailtrail.org.
Cowboy Tough Adventure Race, Aug. 14 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Teams can choose either a half-day or sprint challenge that requires reaching checkpoints by trekking, paddling and mountain biking. Go to www.rev3endurance.com.
Antelope Dash, Aug. 28 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Proceeds from the four-mile and eight-mile trail races on the park’s signature singletrack will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps. Go to www.antelopedash.org.
SEPTEMBER
Women’s Glendo Endo Mountain Bike Camp, Sept. 11-12 at Glendo State Park. This two-day mountain bike camp for women is aimed at beginner and intermediate riders who want to improve their skills and confidence on the park’s singletrack trails. Go to gowdywomenscamp.com.
Jelm Mountain Run, 9 a.m., Sept. 18 three miles south of Woods Landing. The 10-mile course goes to the top of Jelm Mountain and back, and proceeds will benefit Albany County Search and Rescue. Go to highplainsharriers.org/jelm.
OCTOBER
Silent Trails Memorial Race, 9 a.m., Oct. 2 at the Tie City Trailhead. The free 10.5-mile trail race honors members of the 2001 University of Wyoming men’s cross country team. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails.
Halloween Hustle 5k, time, date and location to be determined. Join the Laramie High School track and field and cross country teams for a holiday-themed 5k fundraiser. Go to www.facebook.com/TRACCBoosterLHS.