Just like it did last year, this year’s Ark Regional Services fundraiser will be conducted online, according to Peter Laegreid, an outreach specialist with ARS. He believes this year’s event, it’s eighth, will be just as successful as was last year.
“It went pretty well,” he said. “We raised a little over $40,000, and we’re on track to do it this year, if not better.”
For those who may not be familiar, Ark Regional Services provide a slate of services for adults with disabilities. It currently serves approximately 100 clients.
“It’s hard to get grants,” said Laegreid, as he explained the need for the fundraiser. These proceeds will go to operating expenses, such as fleet maintenance, and staff. ARS employs nearly 200 people. “Some of our clients need round-the-clock care.”
The number of prizes this year covers a wide range of goods and services and include camping equipment, a signed UW Cowgirls basketball jersey, leather goods, artwork, adult beverages, firearms and the like; and Ark Regional Services is still open to considering and accepting additional auction items.
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
As this is an online event, go to: https://give.classy.org/ArkRegional Services into the browser to access the homepage. From there a person will be able to create or join a fundraising page, make a donation, or head to the Auction and Raffle page.
On the auction and raffle page, a person will be able to bid; each person who bids will be notified it another person has placed a higher bid. This will allow for a higher bid if a person who has been outbid wants to counter the latest offer.
As regards raffle tickets, there is no limit. A person may buy as many as one wants.
CREATE YOUR OWN FUNDRAISING PAGE
Want to help raise more money? One can by going to a button on the home page that reads: “Create Your Own Fundraising Page.”
That enables a person to customize a personal, shareable fundraising page that can be sent to family and friends.
The fundraising page that raises the most money and the highest number of individual donations will each win a basket full of liquore.
“Every little bit helps,” Laegreid said.
ABOUT ARK REGIONAL SERVICES
1150 N. Third St.
(307) 742-6641
Email: ark@arkrs.org
Website: http://www.arkregionalservices.org/
ARS was started in 1963 by a group of parents who had adult children who had disabilities. It facilitates opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to live, learn, work. It is a 501 ( C ) ( 3 ) nonprofit.