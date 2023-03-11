The Laramie Soup Kitchen calls itself “More than a Meal.”
Located in the basement of the St. Matthew’s Cathedral in downtown Laramie, the kitchen serves as many as 200 meals each week in a room filled with cafe-style tables and chairs. It’s a place to eat alone or connect with friends, and never worry about the bill at the end of the meal.
Much of the success of the kitchen today can be traced back to efforts in 1988, when volunteer Marilyn Pedrick, encouraged St. Matthew’s to house the kitchen, said Ted Cramer, executive director of the soup kitchen.
On Tuesday, a small group of friends and colleagues honored Pedrick with a certificate of appreciation and a box of bright flowers.
It was time to honor someone who was so instrumental bringing the soup kitchen to the cathedral, Cramer said.
Accompanying the certificate was a letter from the soup kitchen staff and board.
“We are all profoundly touched by her warmhearted response to those that were hungry in the community, and the lasting legacy created,” the letter said.
In 1988, the Laramie Soup Kitchen was housed in what was then the Salvation Army building. The volunteers who worked there brought homemade food to the kitchen.
There wasn’t a lot of room, and the need was growing, Cramer said. That’s when Pedrick stepped up and started the effort to move the kitchen to St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
“She was a parishioner and she was able to encourage them to offer St. Matthew’s as a more permanent location,” Cramer said.
Cramer said, Laramie Soup Kitchen is different from a food pantry because it serves a hot, freshly prepared meal.
Meals can be eaten at the church or taken home. Cramer said there is no limit on the number of takeout meals, and often large families will leave with takeout.
The Laramie Soup Kitchen receives its food from a network of community sources, including Laramie Interfaith, a food and housing resource center; restaurants; caterers and grocery stores.
A chef uses the resources available to serve a menu that includes entrees such as French onion soup, pot roast or roasted chili verde, plus salads, side dishes and desserts.
The kitchen serves 140-200 meals a week, he said. Last year, the kitchen served 30,000 meals, and with the additional takeout meals, the number is in the 35,000 to 40,000 range, Cramer said.
It didn’t start out so robustly, Pedrick said.
“When we first moved we served three or four people,” she said. In addition to organizing the move, Pedrick was a cook in the kitchen’s early years at St. Matthew’s.
She said she enjoys the food now served at the kitchen.
Meals at the soup kitchen are now served buffet-style. Patrons can simply walk in and get a restaurant-quality meal, Cramer said.
“There’s no questions asked. We also want community members to join us for meals. We want to reduce the stigma. There are people out there who think, ‘I’m not poor enough,’ but we want them to share meals together; people getting to know people in a true community space,” he said.
“This is a sign of hospitality, and it started with a dream you had,” Cramer said to Pedrick.
After the ceremony, Pedrick and a group of friends and colleagues went through the buffet line for black bean burrito bowls, salads and deserts. They talked about what the soup kitchen means to the community, and to them.
Reverend Jami Anderson, interim Dean at St. Matthews Cathedral and a soup kitchen board member, said she sees the kitchen as the “Heart of the Gospel.”
“We go out and feed people, let them know they are worthy and loved,” she said. “You don’t just feed them words.”
Marilyn Engstrom, Dean Emerita at St. Matthew’s Cathedral, agreed. The Bible recounts many instances of shared meals, and social gatherings where Christ was present, she said.
“We sometimes talk about the kingdom of God in the future, but we’re part of the kingdom of God now. In the Bible, they are always sitting down eat,” Engstrom said. “Where people best feel the warmth of being together is around the table.”
As the meal ended, Cramer noticed that Pedrick hadn’t started her desert.
“Don’t forget that,” he said. “It’s tiramisu.”