Marilyn Pedrick was recognized on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, for her leadership in bringing the Laramie Soup Kitchen to St. Matthew’s Cathedral. The kitchen offers free meals, served buffet-style in a cafe-like setting.

The Laramie Soup Kitchen calls itself “More than a Meal.”

Located in the basement of the St. Matthew’s Cathedral in downtown Laramie, the kitchen serves as many as 200 meals each week in a room filled with cafe-style tables and chairs. It’s a place to eat alone or connect with friends, and never worry about the bill at the end of the meal.

