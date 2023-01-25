WYDOT adjusts snow response
SHERIDAN — Back-to-back storms impacting the entire state has caused Wyoming Department of Transportation snow crews to restructure how they approach clearing roads.
WYDOT Assistant Chief Engineer for Operations Tom DeHoff told the Wyoming Transportation Commission last Thursday maintenance crews are approaching snow removal differently this winter season.
DeHoff said there were several road closures in the past month due to winter conditions, crashes and wind, causing no visibility and drifting. Maintenance crews are shifting resources to where the storms are and attacking storms as soon as they come, enabling roads to open as quickly as possible.
“Several team members have gone to other districts to help fight the storm and stay several nights in hotel rooms away from their families,” he said. “This is a little shift in (our plan) and the guys are adjusting well to it, and I just want to commend them on how they’re adjusting to this new way of our trying to attack the storms.”
Other staff are gearing up for summer, ensuring maintenance on equipment in preparation for construction projects.
Six snow plows had been hit since the last commission meeting, with 10 having been hit in total so far this season. Fortunately, DeHoff said, nobody was injured but there was damage to the trucks requiring minor repairs. All are back on the road and working.
A total of 62 vacancies remain out of 449 total maintenance positions throughout the state, which is three fewer than the last time DeHoff reported, he said, noting each month the number decreases. He noted raises approved for maintenance crews helped with the hiring of open positions.
For those interested in open positions with WYDOT, see the website governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming.
Fatal crash east of Rawlins
On Sunday, Jan. 22, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 219 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins.
At 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a driver driving the wrong way on I-80. About four minutes later, troopers were notified of a collision involving the wrong-way driver and other vehicles.
Preliminary information revealed that a Dodge Ram 3500 was headed east on I-80 on the wrong side of the interstate. The Dodge collided with a commercial truck and a passenger car. As the Dodge truck collided with the passenger car, a driver of a second commercial truck attempted to avoid the approaching truck by driving into the median. This commercial truck exited the median and entered the eastbound travel lanes, where it collided head-on with a Ford F-150. The second commercial truck and passenger truck immediately became engulfed in flames.
The five occupants of the Ford F-150 were fatally injured in the crash. Some of the other motorists involved in the collision were transported to hospitals with critical injuries.
The driver of the Dodge, who was driving the wrong way, was arrested on suspicion of impairment and may receive future charges as the ongoing investigation unfolds.
This is the eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th, and 12th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to one in 2022, eight in 2021 and three in 2020.
From Wyoming News Exchange and Wyoming Highway Patrol