Centennial Farm & Ranch Program families honored
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office and its partners recognized 15 Wyoming families this year as 2022 Centennial Farm & Ranch honorees.
Each year, the Wyoming Centennial Farm & Ranch Program recognizes families who have owned and operated the same farm or ranch for 100 years or longer.
Centennial Farm & Ranch families recognized this year are the Pownall and Kluver families from Campbell County, the Bates family from Sheridan County, the Epsy family from Carbon County, the Kennedy family from Albany County, the Brabec family from Washakie County and the Theobald family from Laramie County.
There are also eight families from Sublette County: the Bain family, the Chrisman family, the Hittle family, the Olson family, the Rees family, the Roberts family and the Steele families.
The Blake Sheep Company is the oldest ranch recognized this year. It was established in 1880 by Frank Blake.
Many of the eight families from Sublette County still actively use the Green River Drift, which remains the only recognized cattle drift in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office partners with the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming Department of Agriculture, Wyoming Rural Electric Association, Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Wool Growers Association, Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, and Wyoming Livestock Roundup to honor Centennial families at a ceremony each year during the Wyoming State Fair.
Families receive a framed certificate signed by the governor and a large Centennial sign to display on their property.
City looks at helping to resupply opioid disposal bags
GILLETTE (WNE) — The city of Gillette will look to help cover the cost of opioid disposal bags for the Campbell County Health emergency department to provide to patients with their drug prescriptions.
On Oct. 11, Dr. Scott Diering, an emergency medicine physician with CCH, approached the city council to ask for help replenishing the emergency department supply of opioid disposal bags given to patients with each drug prescription.
The bags are for patients to safely get rid of their unused medications. Patients put the pills in the bag, fill it with water, shake it up and it neutralizes the pills.
The emergency department received two state grants, for $1,000 each, to pay for the bags through the past year or so that the department has packaged the bags with patient prescriptions, Diering said.
“I didn’t feel comfortable tapping into it a third time,” he said of the state grant.
City Administrator Hyun Kim said that the cost is in the neighborhood of “hundreds of dollars” and that the city staff would prepare a budget amendment for the cost to bring before the city council.
Councilman Tim Carsrud asked Diering if he knew how often the bags were used by patients, compared to how often patients discard opioids without using the bags.
Diering said he did not know, but there are ways the use of the bags could potentially be tracked going forward.
“This to me is a very simple solution,” Diering said. “Are we going to stop opiate deaths all together? No. I’m realistic. Every little bit counts.”
Barrasso congratulates school for Blue Ribbon honors
SHERIDAN (WNE) — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., on Oct. 11 celebrated Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School for being designated an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
Henry A. Coffeen is one of 297 schools in the nation and one of two schools from Wyoming to be recognized in 2022.
It is also Coffeen Elementary’s second time earning the designation.
It was awarded a Blue Ribbon honor in 2013, also under the leadership of Principal Paige Sanders, who has led two schools to three Blue Ribbon designations.
The senator emphasized the accomplishments of the school and shared about his time and accomplishments during his tenure as a U.S. senator, including working with four different presidents.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools in which students master challenging and engaging content. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing an entry or flying overhead is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning, according to the DOE.
Henry A. Coffeen will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., where representatives will receive a plaque and flag to signify the school’s exemplary status.
Along with Henry A. Coffeen, Meadowlark Elementary and Sagebrush Elementary are also two-time Blue Ribbon award winners.
Highland Park Elementary, Woodland Park Elementary and Sheridan Junior High School are also Blue Ribbon award winners.
Partnership established for research, management of grasses
SHERIDAN (WNE) — For more than a century, cheatgrass has plagued native wildlife across the western United States. The invasive weed poses many threats; the most concerning is that it fuels wildfires. And, unfortunately, Wyoming is not immune to the weed’s spread.
According to the Institute of Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems, cheatgrass impacts all 23 counties in Wyoming. There are an estimated 20 million acres with more than 10 percent of annual grasses, including cheatgrass. That’s about 2 million acres of only annual grass in the state.
Invasive annual grasses, such as cheatgrass, are detrimental to native plants and wildlife. Cheatgrass provides fine dry fuels that increase fire frequency and severity. It also decreases forage quantity and quality for livestock and wildlife, alters habitat, changes soil health and decreases biodiversity.
Jaycie Arndt, a coordinator for IMAGINE, grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and came to dislike cheatgrass and other invasive plants. That’s why she’s dedicated to helping manage invasive weeds and annual grasses.
“We have to manage annual grasses, not only to improve our rangelands but also to prevent further degradation or complete loss of function of our landscapes,” Arndt said.
To combat the growing problem, IMAGINE was created in 2020 to foster a collaborative, statewide approach to managing annual grasses in the Cowboy State. The organization partners with the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, among others, to research the best treatment options for controlling annual grasses.
The public can help defend against invasive weeds by making sure to clean equipment, shoes, clothes and vehicles before leaving an area with annual grasses.
To learn more about IMAGINE and upcoming events, see wyagresearch.org/imagine.
Black Hills Energy gets approval for $260 million project
GILLETTE (WNE) — Black Hills Corp. announced that its Wyoming electric utility subsidiary, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company, doing business as Black Hills Energy, received a bench decision from the Wyoming Public Service Commission approving a certificate of public convenience and necessity to build an estimated $260 million transmission expansion project.
The approximately 260-mile transmission project, known as Ready Wyoming, will help meet current and growing energy needs of customers in Wyoming.
The expansion project will provide customers long-term price stability while enhancing the resiliency of the electric system and expanding access to power markets and renewable energy resources.
“We’re pleased with the Wyoming commission’s unanimous approval of a settlement agreement to proceed with the project and appreciate the collaboration with the parties in the process,” says Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp., in a press release. “We look forward to ongoing engagement with landowners and other stakeholders for Ready Wyoming, a vital project that will provide long-term benefits to our Wyoming customers and communities.”
Construction of the transmission expansion project is expected to commence in 2023 and be completed in multiple phases through 2025.
The project is expected to contribute more than $100 million of economic benefit to the Wyoming economy and employ up to 1,400 construction jobs.
AARP report: COVID-19 led to skyrocketing exploitation
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The rate of financial exploitation targeting older adults has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from AARP.
“This report illustrates how the pandemic created a number of shifts in the behaviors of older adults that criminals are adapting to exploit,” said Jilenne Gunther, National Director of AARP’s BankSafe Initiative.
For older adults, existing risk factors such as isolation, cognitive impairment, dependence on others and increased risk for illness were exacerbated by the role that isolation plays in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
At the same time, other risk factors emerged as many older adults were navigating the use of technology, peer-to-peer payment services and other online platforms to tend to financial affairs for the first time.
Couple this increased vulnerability with a heightened motivation to steal by family members or strangers struggling with their own economic hardship, job loss and increased substance abuse throughout the last couple of years, and the big picture sets in. The pandemic created an environment that was ripe for theft.
In the United States, financial exploitation of older adults perpetrated by trusted others more than doubled. Some data suggests that family members and trusted others steal more money than strangers do, with the CFPB estimating that family members steal more than twice as much money as strangers.
The report emphasizes the effectiveness of freezing, delaying or rejecting suspicious transactions to prevent theft before it occurs. Resources and policies that allow employees of financial organizations to take these actions enable them to act as a last line of defense.
Another proven method of defense is the adoption of a trusted contact form, which offers customers a chance to designate someone they trust to be contacted by the financial institution if support is needed.
Financial institutions are also adopting sophisticated software programs that automatically analyze online transactions for deviations from a person’s regular banking behaviors and other red flags.