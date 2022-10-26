WYDOT tries variable speed limit plan
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Oct. 19 announced an “innovative” pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter.
Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel driving on that section of highway, based on specific criteria like weather conditions, according to a news release.
The new automated program uses data from WYDOT sensors to adjust the speed indicated on the VSLs when employees may not be in the area to initiate the changes themselves. This results in quicker changes, which can match how quickly conditions change on highways.
“The automation still has a human component,” said Vince Garcia, WYDOT Intelligent Transportation Systems program manager, in the written statement. “Speed limit changes prompted by the program can be adjusted or even vetoed by a boots-on-the-ground employee like a trooper or highway maintainer.”
For example, if sensors indicate traffic can resume normal interstate speeds, but there is an active crash investigation and cleanup in the area, troopers can hold the lower speed to protect first responders and keep the traveling public safe.
The program will start with two sections of VSLs: one located along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, and another on Wyoming Highway 28 over South Pass.
If the program is successful, it can be expanded to other VSLs around the state.
WYDOT reminded drivers that the speed indicated on the VSLs is the legal speed limit. Motorists should always drive according to current conditions and be ready to adjust speeds in case of changing road and weather conditions.
Road conditions, VSL information and more can be found on the Wyoming 511 tools at wyoroad.info and the Wyoming 511 app.
Historic bridge to be moved
WORLAND (WNE) — Work will begin soon to move a nearly 100-year-old bridge from County Road 86 to the Washakie Museum & Cultural Center as part of a joint project between the museum, Wyoming Department of Transportation, Washakie County and Newell Sargent Foundation.
According to a summary document of the WYDOT project, Washakie County has requested that WYDOT replace the Cottonwood Creek Bridge on County Road 86/Winchester Road as part of the Bridge Replacement Off System Program. The bridge is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
According to a report of historical investigation for WYDOT in 2019 by Rosenberg Historical Consultants, the bridge has historical significance and meets the criteria for being eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
According to the report, the bridge, constructed between 1924-26, is the first steel bridge in the county. Part of the old Yellowstone Highway, it is one of seven Warren pony truss bridges in the state.
According to Washakie Museum Executive Director Marian Bender, the bridge was the only way to cross Cottonwood Creek when it was first built. Prior to its construction, the only way to cross was by ferry.
The bridge is 95 feet long and 18 feet wide.
Bender said the Newell Sargent Foundation has agreed to allow the bridge to be located on land it donated to the museum. The bridge will be placed on the south side of the museum, next to the parking lot. She said her understanding is that the concrete decking will be removed and the bridge will be situated to be safe for the public.
Authorities await DNA results on floating foot
CASPER (WNE) — The investigation into a foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park thermal pool is waiting on DNA confirmation of the person’s identity, park and local officials said last week.
In mid-August, a worker found part of a person’s foot inside a shoe floating in Abyss Pool, one of the park’s deepest thermal features.
A few days later, park officials said they suspected the foot was linked to an incident that occurred at Abyss Pool involving one person on July 31. Officials did not explain what that incident entailed, but did say there was no indication of foul play.
The park has not released additional information about the event since then.
In an email to the Star-Tribune, a park spokeswoman said more information would be released after law enforcement makes a final identification of the person from July 31.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said his office was waiting on DNA confirmation of the person’s identity. That information will come from the state’s crime lab, which is in Cheyenne.
Blue said he anticipated that information possibly arriving in the next couple of weeks.
A Maryland man told the Associated Press that he and his family spotted the shot floating in the hot spring on the morning of Aug. 11. He reported that information to park officials after news of the foot became public about a week later.
Abyss Pool is located in the southern part of the park. It has a temperature of 140 degrees and a depth of 50 feet.
People have been seriously injured or killed in the park’s pools and thermal features before.