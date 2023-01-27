Five fatalities identified from crash east of Rawlins
CARBON COUNTY — On Sunday, Jan. 22, a fatal crash happened at milepost 219 on Interstate 80, east of Rawlins, claiming five lives.
At 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a driver driving the wrong way on I-80.
Around 6:58 p.m., troopers were notified of a collision involving the wrong-way driver and other vehicles.
Preliminary information has revealed that a Dodge Ram 3500 was headed east on I-80 on the wrong side of the interstate.
The Dodge collided with a commercial truck and a passenger car. As the Dodge truck collided with the passenger car, a driver of a second commercial truck attempted to avoid the approaching truck by driving into the median.
This commercial truck exited the median and entered the eastbound travel lanes, where it collided head-on with a Ford F-150.
The second commercial truck and passenger truck immediately became engulfed in flames. The five occupants of the Ford F-150 were fatally injured in the crash.
Some of the other motorists involved in the collision were transported to hospitals with critical injuries.
The Rawlins Times spoke with Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck and he said that the driver of the Dodge was arrested on suspicion of impairment and may receive future charges as the investigation unfolds.
The Rawlins Times reached out to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office to inquire about those future charges but have not heard back from them yet.
According to The Associated Press, the five young women who were killed in the head-on crash were Arkansas high school students and graduates, school officials said Wednesday.
“The five were headed home from visiting Jackson Hole Bible College in northwestern Wyoming when they crashed Sunday evening on I-80 in southern Wyoming, Salomonanjel Olvera Correa, 21; Magdalene Rose Franco, 20; Ava Grace Luplow, 18; Emily Susana Prime, 18; and Andrea Joanna Prime, 23, died at the scene, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
“Luplow and ‘Suzy’ Prime were students and the others were recent graduates of Sylvan Hills High School in the Little Rock suburb of Sherwood, Arkansas, Pulaski County School District Spokeswoman Jessica Duff said in an emailed statement Wednesday. The women were killed and others injured in crashes after Arthur A. Nelson, 57, allegedly drove eastbound in I-80’s westbound near Sinclair.”
This is an ongoing investigation. This is the eighth, ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to one in 2022, eight in 2021 and three in 2020.
Gasoline prices rise by nearly 15 cents
CHEYENNE — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 14.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy. com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 46.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.79 per gallon, while the highest was $3.73, a difference of 94 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.39 per gallon Monday.
The national average is up 30.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
From the Rawlins Times and Wyoming Tribune Eagle