Lummis, Wyden introduce bill to protect attorney-client privilege
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to introduce the Effective Assistance of Counsel in the Digital Era Act to protect the confidentiality of email communications between incarcerated individuals and their attorneys.
“Attorney-client privilege is a key right of our Constitution. In the 21st century, it’s frankly unacceptable that an incarcerated person and their lawyer can’t have a private email conversation free from government monitoring,” Lummis said in a news release. “As an attorney in Wyoming, I saw the importance of attorney-client privilege every day. I’m proud to work with my friend Sen. Ron Wyden and Reps. Hakeem Jeffries and Van Taylor to close this egregious loophole and make sure that Bill of Rights protections extend to all.”
Under current law, emails between an incarcerated individual and their attorney are not subject to attorney-client privilege. Law enforcement can monitor these communications and use them in investigations, creating a significant infringement on the Sixth Amendment right to counsel.
This legislation would require that the Bureau of Prisons exclude any communications between an incarcerated individual and their attorney from the prison’s communication monitoring systems.
Andrew Archuleta named new BLM Wyoming State Director
Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning announced Wednesday that Andrew Archuleta has been selected as the new BLM Wyoming State Director.
In this position, Archuleta will be responsible for overseeing the management of 17.5 million surface acres of public lands and more than 40 million acres of federal sub-surface mineral estate. Archuleta will report to the BLM Wyoming State Office in late February.
Archuleta will also oversee more than 600 permanent staff and 150 seasonal employees who help manage a myriad of public land uses and resources, including energy development, livestock grazing, outdoor recreation, and the protection and control of wild horses and burros.
“Andrew brings almost three decades of service and leadership experience to his new role, and he has been at the forefront of some of our most important initiatives. His understanding of rural communities and the challenges they face, coupled with the expertise he has developed, will continue to benefit the BLM and the Wyoming communities and constituencies we serve,” Stone-Manning said.
Archuleta’s career in federal service began more than 28 years ago and includes almost 15 years with the BLM. He has held several important assignments in recent years, including BLM Colorado’s Northwest District Manager, the acting Division Chief for Fluid Minerals program, and he most recently served as the District Manager for BLM’s California Desert District. In addition, he has also worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
A Colorado native, Archuleta earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and a master’s degree in wildlife toxicology, both from Colorado State University. He is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys backpacking, hiking, snowshoeing, biking, skiing, hunting and fishing.
Archuleta replaces Kim Liebhauser, who served as acting director and will return to her permanent role as BLM Wyoming Associate State Director.
Two installations set for Capitol Avenue Bronze Project
A pair of new bronzes will be installed this week as part of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project.
The two installations will take place Friday on the northwest corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street, as well as 22nd Street between Capitol and Central avenues. This is the third series of bronzes to be installed since the project’s announcement last fall.
The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project aims to place a bronze statue on every corner of Capitol Avenue from the remodeled Union Pacific Train Depot on Lincolnway up to the Wyoming Capitol – 28 statues in total. The bronzes are in honor of the history and heritage of the people of Cheyenne and Wyoming, and depict images of the American West, its people and wildlife. All bronzes are generously donated by private individuals and families as their gift to the city and the state.
The bronzes to be installed on Friday consist of:
“Garden Angel” by Julie Jones Denkers
- Placement: 22nd Street between Capitol and Central avenues
- Dedication: Donated by John Lee, Amanda Lee and Chris Lee in memory of their wife and mother, Jacqueline Lee.
“As a family, we wanted to offer a meaningful tribute to our devoted and loving wife and mother, Jackie Lee. This statue, Garden Angel, will not only honor her, but add beauty to the city in the heart of historic downtown Cheyenne. We wanted to provide a smile on someone’s face, a lasting piece of history and a fitting remembrance.”
“Aviator” by George Lundeen
- Placement: Northwest corner of Capitol Avenue and 22nd Street
- Dedication: “Aviator,” a piece created by famed sculptor George Lundeen, is a gift of Ed and Caren Murray in honor of the airmail pilots of Wyoming. Ed and Caren are both multigenerational natives of Cheyenne and longtime supporters of the city’s development. The statute is particularly meaningful to the family because Ed’s grandfather and great uncle were airmail pilots who flew the venerable “Iron Compass.” During the early years of aviation, pilots used the railway tracks (aka the Iron Compass) to navigate their destinations.
For more information on the project, or how to donate a bronze, contact Harvey Deselms at deselmsart@aol.com or Nathaniel Trelease at nathanieltrelease@gmail.com or visit www.CapitolAvenueBronze.org.