Average gas price up less than 1 cent this week
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Random Acts of Kindness Week starts Sunday
More than 22,000 Wyoming students, 2,000 Wyoming employees and 100 Wyoming families have signed up to embrace Random Acts of Kindness Week from Feb. 13-19.
Thanks to support from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Jonah Bank, the nonprofit Kindness Wyoming was able to send out nearly 500 kits to be utilized by more than 25,000 residents of Wyoming. These kits were requested by students, teachers, parents, kids and employees all across the state.
Each kit includes a variety of activities and challenges to complete acts of kindness during Random Acts of Kindness Week. Families and students can also complete their challenge to be entered into a drawing for a gift card to be used for yet another act of kindness.
Random Acts of Kindness Week is recognized around the world, and is intended to celebrate kindness.
Gov. Mark Gordon will sign a proclamation for Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week, to go along with dozens of local proclamations from cities in Wyoming. In addition, superintendents have encouraged their schools to find a way to integrate kindness curriculum and efforts into schools across the state.
Kindness Wyoming also partnered with Braver Angels to provide Kindness Kits to the Wyoming Legislature that included letters encouraging civility from former legislators, drawings from elementary school kids in the state and custom kindness coins made by students at Pathways Innovation Center in Casper.
Be on the lookout for random acts of kindness in your community. Go to www.kindnesswyoming.org or on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/kindnesswyoming and post your favorite acts of kindness with hashtag #kindnesswyoming.
Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature is Tuesday
Military personnel, veterans and their families are invited to participate in Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature on Tuesday.
The group will meet at the state Capitol and visit the Senate and House galleries at 10 a.m.
The Wyoming Veterans Commission will also hold its quarterly meeting that day, starting at 1 p.m., in the Wyoming Veterans Commission Conference Room at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., Cheyenne.
Veterans from around the state, especially southeast Wyoming, are invited to attend. Please plan to bring a valid government ID to access the building. Items on the agenda include a review of legislative actions. Expect the meeting to adjourn by 3 p.m.
For more information on both events, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8151.
Wyoming State Historical Society seeks awards nominations
The Wyoming State Historical Society and its federation of statewide chapters seeks nominations of individuals and organizations that have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history in 2021.
With a deadline of April 30, it is not too early for county chapters, individuals and society members to think about submitting nominations.
The awards are divided into seven main category groups and include: Publication Awards; Audio and/or Video Documentary Awards; Fine Arts Award; Youth Awards; Special Awards (such as Outstanding Wyoming Teacher of the Year); Memorial Awards, and Preservation Awards. Nominees might include young historians, someone who has restored old photographs or documents, written books significant to Wyoming history, restored a historic wagon, social media and more.
For specific information about each category, review the Awards Manual at www.wyshs.org or email linda@wyshs.org to receive a hard copy. Most nominations can be received by the committee in hard copy format, but the exception is the two preservation awards, which must be submitted electronically.