Is it possible to have too much of a good thing?
Not if the “thing” is artwork by Tim Collins, according to RoseMarie Aridas, who added three new pieces to her collection during the Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale.
“I have Tim Collins all over my walls,” Aridas said, wondering out loud where the new pieces would be hung as she paid for the new watercolors.
Collins is a former art teacher at Laramie High School. Aridas talked about his use of light and the details in his work.
“I would have given a lot to take lessons from him,” she said.
Collins has a following that makes him a popular artist at the annual show, said Arlene Gregory, chairperson of the show for 22 of its 43 years.
The event is a fundraiser for Centennial’s Nici Self Museum, a project of the Centennial Valley Historical Association. The museum collects 20% of the art sales. Some artists will donate a piece to the event, giving the historical association all of the profits, Gregory said.
In the past, the art show has generated more than $1,000 toward the self-funded museum. The historical society displays restored buildings, ranching, railroad and mining equipment and artifacts of frontier life.
The Centennial show is not juried but artists are limited to three or four pieces in the wall displays.
In addition to Collins’ work, pottery is popular, as are local artists who focus on Wyoming scenes, Gregory said.
Framed pieces, pottery, jewelry, fabric pieces and lamps are on display around the Engen Log Barn, a log structure dating back to 1895.
The history was reflected in earrings on display by Ron Hansen, who displayed earrings made from the copper roof of the Ivinson Home for Ladies in Laramie.
Hansen was on the crew that replaced the original roof and said he was able to buy some of the copper for his beads and jewelry.
A member of the Canadian Nunavut Tribe, Hansen said that in addition to supporting the Centennial museum, proceeds from his sales will support the Adopt-A-Native-Elder program of the Navajo Nation.
He and his wife, Michelle Hansen, are Centennial residents.
Hansen said he usually creates custom beadwork, using tribal colors that represent the culture of the client.
Carol Ryczek is a freelance writer and photographer with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.
