CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives passed the final nine bills for consideration on third reading Thursday afternoon, with topics spanning from stalking protections to water development funding.
In the other chamber, the Senate passed 11 bills on third reading. This is the last of the more than 180 pieces of legislation brought forward during the 2022 budget session, which lawmakers spent countless hours working through.
Unless concurrences are not agreed upon by both chambers, Friday was the final day of this session.
Water development
Supplemental water project funding was approved by the House in Senate File 82, with debates on adding back in two projects removed during committee meetings. The amendments passed Thursday, before the bill was approved in its entirety, restored an appropriation to buy water storage capacity in the Fontenelle Reservoir, and another for Goshen Irrigation District tunnels.
“This is a large tunnel irrigation canal that was created over 100 years ago,” Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said in support. “It completely collapsed. And if you’ve never seen the area, you should drive up and see it or look at some photos. It looks like a catastrophic earthquake or something happened.”
She said it had been an ongoing project to fix the tunnels, with Nebraska responsible for 51% of the funding, and Wyoming needing to provide the rest. Nebraska now has the funding to start environmental studies and work toward fixing the issue, and requested Wyoming’s share of $28 million.
The other issue was an appropriation of $25 million to acquire a storage capacity in Fontenelle Reservoir. An additional project originally included in the bill, and never taken out, was $30 million for the purpose of the LaPrele dam rehabilitation water development project.
“These are probably one of the most economically significant places in Wyoming to invest right here,” said Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas.
Later in the day Thursday, the Senate voted 29-0, with one absent, to concur with the House’s changes.
In regards to legislation focused on the environment, Senate File 61 was approved by the House. It removes expiration dates on certifications for greater sage grouse game bird farms. The Senate voted 28-1, with one excused, to concur.
Education and child care
Representatives passed two bills focused on education and child care on third reading.
Senate File 78 would establishe Wyoming seals of biliteracy for students, which was supported by educators during committee meetings. Students could receive an advanced distinction from school districts after graduating high school for being proficient in English and one or more world languages. This includes American Sign Language, indigenous and classical languages.
The other was put forward by Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper to support child care facilities. In state statute, all facilities are required to be certified by the certifying authority before exercising care, custody or control of any minor. There are certain exceptions included, which the bill adds onto.
After-school programs will now be included in the list, according to Senate File 85. The requirements are they operate primarily when school is not in session, including before and after school and during summer months; exclusively serve children required to attend school; are organized to promote child learning and enrichment; and follow health guidelines.
The Senate voted Thursday to concur with the House’s changes to both bills.
Trade and commerce
The creation of virtual currency that represents and is redeemable for one United States dollar was authorized for use by the treasurer in Senate File 106.
The Wyoming stable token had an account created for it, and will be used for investments to benefit the state. There is a possibility funds will be allocated to the school foundation program account.
A committee is also developed in the legislation to control the investments, as well as an auditing and monitoring committee. This was further clarified with an amendment by Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne.
“It’s actually fairly simple,” he said. “It just provides them the oversight to make sure, proceed, review and monitor the operations and transactions implemented.”
The Senate voted 20-9 to concur with the House’s changes.
Stalking protections
Stalking was also addressed on the final third reading of bills with the passing of Senate File 100. It was sponsored by Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, who said law enforcement wanted the power to address stalking in the 21st century.
Technology has advanced, and there were no statutes on the books protecting victims specifically from electronic and digital tracking.
Now stalking includes use of any electronic, digital, or global positioning system to place a person on surveillance without authorization, as well as surveying their internet or wireless activity.
The Senate concurred with the changes.