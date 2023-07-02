Shadow Mountain Couple

Campers Lexi Wilson and Andrew Yokel-Deliduka of Washington watch the sun set behind the Tetons at Shadow Mountain campground in July 2022 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

 Natalie Behring via WyoFile

As campers continue to flood into national forests — often towing large trailers, side-by-sides or outdoor gear — districts across Wyoming are taking steps to increase capacity, regulate use, protect resources and generate revenue for upkeep.

