Fresh produce

Area growers enter harvest season watching the weather, which can make or break a summer of work. Many local farmers sell their products at the Downtown Farmers Market.

POWELL — At the start of the growing season, commodity prices suggested that farmers were going to be sitting pretty when the crops were harvested, but the increased cost of fuel, fertilizer, and labor have since dampened those earlier hopes.

“It’s not the banner year it could have been if those [production costs] had been back where they were historically,” said David Northrup, who grows beets, corn, barley, oats and hay in Park County.

