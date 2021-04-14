Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Laramie Valley including the city of Laramie. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Friday. A short lull in snowfall is expected later this morning and afternoon, with snow developing again this evening and overnight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&