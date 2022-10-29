In the final Laramie League of Women Voters candidate forum before the general election, candidates for Albany County assessor, Albany County treasurer and district hospital trustee discussed their views on the positions and why they would be the best fit.
The candidates are:
Albany County assessor:
- Shelley Leonard, Democrat
- Chelsie Mathews, Republican
Albany County treasurer:
- Tracy Fletcher, Democrat
Hospital district trustee:
- Stephen Macguire
- Terry Roark
- Guy Warpness
Assessor
Mathews, who is the current assessor, said she is qualified for the position because she’s worked in the assessor’s office for 13 years and holds certification as a property tax appraiser. She also has relationships with elected officials and assessors throughout the state, she said.
“I consider myself an expert in the mass appraisals process and it is my passion,” Mathews said.
Leonard said her qualifications come from her background as a lawyer and her decades of experience in property investment, management and construction. She said she has experience working for a national property corporation and has owned a lot of property in Albany County.
Leonard claimed the Albany County assessor’s office has made mistakes with properties in the past, whether it be recording the wrong measurements of a house or a failure to make updates when a property changes.
“I really look forward to meeting with people, and I don’t mind hearing their frustrations, I don’t mind listening to them and trying to find a solution to help people,” Leonard said. “I look forward to helping them understand what’s a very complex sort of business.”
Mathews said the assessor’s office is willing to help people fix any problems or concerns they have regarding their property value and tax rates.
“We all understand that we work for the taxpayer, and that we always need to be respectful,” she said. “If you have concerns or questions please come in. We want to help you and we want it to be right.”
Leonard said she’d like to help ensure the assessor’s office work is done accurately if elected. Getting the word out about tax discounts for older people and people with low incomes would be another goal.
Mathews said so far in the office she has developed a plan to assess every property at least once every six years, and that she has developed manuals and a proofing system to ensure consistency and accuracy.
The office is also working with a new technology that uses flyover imagery of the county to determine where there have been changes in properties.
Treasurer
Fletcher is the current Albany County treasurer and is running unopposed in the general election.
The treasurer’s office has a wide range of duties, including collecting taxes, working with the assessor’s office, managing annual audits and controlling money for the county, Fletcher said.
She would like to make improvements to the county website to help residents better find information, and networks with other treasurers and accountants to share ideas and stay up to date on the latest practices, she said.
The office is also looking into updating its accounting software to help complete tasks more efficiently.
She said one of the most notable parts of her job is helping people in bad financial situations as best she can. When hiring staff members, good listening skills, empathy and customer service are qualities she looks for.
Hospital trustee
Roark was the only hospital trustee candidate to attend the forum.
Some duties of the trustees include overseeing the hospital’s board and creating reports on the financial stability, quality of care and safety at the hospital, he said.
He said that while Ivinson Memorial Hospital is highly ranked among rural hospitals, there are some challenges and areas for improvement.
Finding enough nurses and nursing teachers has been difficult, Roark said. He explained that being part of a larger health care system, UC Health, is allowing the hospital to be effective despite its small size.
He added that a good hospital is important not only to those receiving care, but also the financial wellbeing of the entire community.