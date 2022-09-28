Kelsey Kyne will be joining University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel’s leadership team next month.
Kyne, who will become a special assistant to the president, is a former leader at various universities in the South.
“(Kyne) will draw from a wide diversity of experience in higher education as she helps us move forward to both shore up the foundations of the university and advance important initiatives,” Seidel said in a UW press release.
Kyne has worked in the areas of facilities, human resources and finance at the Division of Student Success at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, according to the press release. She’s also worked for Florida State College and University of Florida, and is an educational leadership and policy doctoral candidate at Florida State University.
“I’ve been fortunate to be able to work in many areas in colleges and universities,” Kyne said in an interview with the Laramie Boomerang. “(I) saw the confluence coming together in this role … that was extremely attractive to me. I felt from the moment I read the job description that I have the skillset to help the university.”
In her new position at UW, Kyne will focus on supporting Seidel in working toward his four pillar plan to modernize the university. This includes goals to make the university more digital, entrepreneurial, inclusive and interdisciplinary.
Seidel created Kyne’s position to replace the UW chief of staff position which was used by previous presidents, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said.
Kyne said her role will be similar to that of a project manager: she will help Seidel work more efficiently by ensuring meetings are happening between the right people at the right times and build collaboration across the campus community.
“Seidel has wonderful visionary ideas,” Kyne said. “I think those can only be improved upon by involving everybody in the campus community … I think we end up with stronger outcomes when we involve as many people as possible in the planning.”
Kyne will not propose changes immediately upon starting the position, but will take time to listen to members of the campus and greater community to understand what challenges they are facing and how she can help, she said.
“I recognize that I’m a bit of an outsider at this point, and one of the best things I can do for my and the university’s long term success is to spend time learning and listening to people,” Kyne said.
In her free time Kyne likes to read, travel and spend time outdoors with her dog. She has a goal to visit all 50 states, and her road trip from Tennessee to Laramie will cross two more off the list. She also is passionate about animal welfare and has spent time volunteering in shelters.
Kyne said that while she is from Florida, she’s always felt a call to the West and is excited to live in Wyoming.
“The opportunity to live in such a beautiful place was certainly something that was attractive,” she said.