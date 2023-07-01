During July, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium programming will focus on astrobiology and stellar physics.
“We’ll be closed July 4 for Independence Day, so there will be no ‘Wyoming Skies’ program that Tuesday evening. See fireworks on Prexy’s Pasture instead,” said Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “We also have a private event July 28 and won’t be having public shows that Friday evening.”
To purchase tickets or receive more information about programs, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or leave a voicemail and a call-back phone number at 307-766-6506. Tickets are $5 for the public and $3 for students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders and those under 18. Seating is free for children under 5.
Reservations or prepurchase is not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card, reserved by email or voicemail, or purchased at the start of the show. Cash or check is accepted at the door. The planetarium, which seats 64, is in the basement of UW’s Physical Sciences Building. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating.
To pay for tickets with a credit card, go to www.uwyo.edu/uwplanetarium/ticket.aspx. For a group larger than six, email the planetarium for a private show at https://tinyurl.com/3a85j8td. Tickets for private shows are the same as the public programs.
A film and special live talk for audiences will be featured each week. All programs are about an hour in length. As time allows, a portion of the show also may focus on a live sky tour or supporting information related to the film’s topic.
The July schedule is:
• Friday, July 7, 7 p.m.: “Black Holes.” Are black holes nature’s mistake or portals to the unknown? Physics allows speculation about the nature of these bizarre structures, but astronomers are taking a closer look at these mysterious and fascinating objects.
• Saturday, July 8, 2 p.m.: “The Hot and Energetic Universe,” a full-dome movie. This show will explore the achievements of modern astronomy; the most advanced terrestrial and orbital observatories; the basic principles of electromagnetic radiation; and the natural phenomena related to high-energy astrophysics. This high-energy radiation reveals the processes that shape the hot and violent universe.
• Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m.: “Liquid Sky: Metal,” a music-based light show. Enjoy a custom playlist of “out-of-this-world” music from artists in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.
• Friday, July 14, 7 p.m.: “Stellar Graveyard.” This program explores the science behind the formation of stars; the various forms they take; and the stellar graveyard, including white dwarfs, neutron stars and black holes.
• Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m.: “From Earth to the Universe,” a full-dome movie. This film takes the audience out to the colorful birthplaces and burial grounds of stars and still farther out beyond the Milky Way to the unimaginable immensity of myriad galaxies.
• Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m.: “Liquid Sky: Indie Rock,” a music-based light show. Enjoy a custom playlist of “out-of-this-world” music from artists in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.
• Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m.: “Wyoming Skies.” The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.
• Friday, July 21, 7 p.m.: “Search for Extraterrestrial Life.” Astronomers use telescopes from ground and space to locate signs of life on other planets. Landers, rovers and probes visit the scattered planets and moons of our solar system to hunt for extraterrestrials.
• Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m.: “Distant Worlds: Alien Life?,” a full-dome movie. This film takes viewers on a journey outward to see what it takes for life to develop, starting with life on Earth and moving out to the rest of our solar system and on to alien planets that orbit distant stars in our galaxy.
• Saturday, July 22, 7 p.m.: “Liquid Sky: R&B,” a music-based light show. Enjoy this lovesick playlist of the past decades’ best rhythm and blues artists in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.
• Saturday, July 29, 2 p.m.: “Sunstruck!,” a full-dome movie. Travel back to the beginning of time, and experience the birth of the sun. Discover how it came to support life, how it threatens life as we know it, and how its energy will one day fade away.
• Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m.: “Liquid Sky: Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon,’” a music-based light show. Enjoy the classic album, now in its 50th year, in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www.uwyo.edu/physics/planetarium/schedule.html.