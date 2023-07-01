Mars-UW planetarium

During June, bright Mars and brilliant Venus are the prominent celestial beacons in Earth’s western skies after sunset. Wandering through the constellation Cancer the Crab, Mars was captured near the stars of open cluster Messier 44 in this June 3, 2023, photo.

 Rolando Ligustri via University of Wyoming

During July, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium programming will focus on astrobiology and stellar physics.

“We’ll be closed July 4 for Independence Day, so there will be no ‘Wyoming Skies’ program that Tuesday evening. See fireworks on Prexy’s Pasture instead,” said Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator. “We also have a private event July 28 and won’t be having public shows that Friday evening.”

