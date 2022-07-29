Election 2022 bug

LOVELL —A political mailer attacking Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, on a vote against legislation in the 2022 budget session that prohibits five drugs commonly used for abortion may be the opening salvo of an increase of national funds coming into play in local elections.

The mailer sent out from a group called Students for Life Action, a group that states they are from Virginia, attacks Kost for both voting against Senate File 83 and for failing to return a survey the group sent out asking him to pledge to support pro-life legislation.

