CHEYENNE — An attempt to decrease legislators’ per diem when they are closer to home failed Friday morning in the House.
The amendment to Senate File 61 was voted down 31-38-1-2, with one lawmaker being excused and two conflicts announced.
Legislators currently receive a salary of $150 a day while in session and additional per diem to pay for hotel or meals while they are away from home. The bill doesn’t affect their salary, only the money they receive for travel expenses, and any legislator can already request to waive any portion of travel expenses, if they wish.
Although the rate would still have increased from $109 a day to an amount equal to federal rates established each year in many cases under the legislation, an exception would have impacted lawmakers when they went to committee meetings or attended the session.
Legislators whose primary residence was within 25 miles of the location of legislative activities would have their per diem rate reduced by 50% if the amendment were approved.
“This was vetoed the last time we attempted this by the executive officer, because we proposed cutting it to zero for those here in the city. This is cutting only to 50%,” said amendment sponsor Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River. “What we’re trying to do is make it a levelized consistency, with a little bit more money in there.”
Heiner was supported by many members of the Freedom Caucus, who had a variety of arguments. The one repeatedly used among them was to save money at the state level and be judicious when “our constituents are suffering with unbelievable inflation.”
“How can I tell them that I want more than I need?” said Rep. Bill Allemand, R-Midwest. “We’re a citizen Legislature. We’re not in this to make money. We’re in this for our people, and we’ve got to have trust in them so that they can have trust in us.”
However, some lawmakers reminded their peers that they could request at any time to donate their salary or per diem back to the state. They also said they receive 25% of their per diem for interim committee meetings or if they are within 50 miles of the location, and state representatives wondered how the amendment would interact with this set policy.
Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, added the bill was attached to all of the boards and commissions. The per diem for any state board, commission, council, authority or other state entity is based on the rate paid to legislators, and they don’t receive any other form of salary.
“This is the only way that they get any compensation, and it’s a really significant number. Other than that, it’s all volunteer,” she said. “I think it leads to an unfairness there, and this effort has come before us and been vetoed.”
Despite the debate, the amendment failed and the bill will remain in its original form as it heads to third reading. SF 61 is one of the last pieces of legislation to survive the interim and the general session addressing legislator benefits, as salary, health care and child care bills have died.
Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.
