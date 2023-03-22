As we continue compiling information for our first-ever Community Connections publication and online guide to clubs and service organizations, we want to make sure we haven’t left out anyone who wants to be included.
Below is the list of organizations we received completed forms from here in Albany County. If your group’s name isn’t listed here and you tried to submit information, please email rachel@girtcommunications.com so freelancer Rachel Girt can be sure to include your information. (If this is the first you’re hearing of our project, go online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there no later than Friday, March 24.)
• Albany County CattleWomen
• Albany County Clean Water Advocates
• Albany County Genealogical Society (ACGS)
• Albany County Historical Society/Wyoming Historical Society
• Alcoholics Anonymous
• High Plains Archery Club
• Jacques Laramie Chapter NSDAR
• JustServe
• Laramie Audubon Society
• Laramie BikeNet
• Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild
• Laramie Connections Center
• Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582
• Laramie Fiber Guild
• Laramie Garden Club
• Laramie Kiwanis
• Laramie Moose Lodge No. 390
• Laramie Pickleball Association
• Laramie Plains Lions Club
• Laramie Police Department Foundation
• Laramie PrideFest
• Laramie Rotary Club (noon)
• Laramie Sunrise Rotary
• Laramie Tai Chi and Tea
• Laramie Toastmasters
• Laramie Trap Club
• Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited
• Laramie Woman’s Club
• League of Women Voters of Laramie
• Medicine Bow Nordic Association
• PFLAG Laramie
• Second Story Book Club
• Soroptimist International of Laramie
• St. Paul’s United Church of Christ
• The Unexpected Company Senior Theater
• University Women’s Club
• Veterans For Peace Wyoming Chapter
• Volunteer Hub
• Wyoming Coalition for Animal Protection
• Wyoming Native Plant Society
• Zonta Club of Laramie
Thank you to everyone who has responded so far, and we hope you find this new project useful when it comes out next month.