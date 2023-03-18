As we continue compiling information for our first-ever Community Connections publication and online guide to clubs and service organizations, we want to make sure we haven’t left out anyone who wants to be included.
Below is the list of organizations we received completed forms from here in Albany County. If your group’s name isn’t listed here and you tried to submit information, please email rachel@girtcommunications.com so freelancer Rachel Girt can be sure to include your information. (If this is the first you’re hearing of our project, go online to wyomingnews.com/community-connections and fill out the brief form you will find there no later than Friday, March 24.)
Albany County CattleWomen
Albany County Clean Water Advocates
Albany County Genealogical Society (ACGS)
Alcoholics Anonymous
High Plains Archery Club
Jacques Laramie Chapter NSDAR
Laramie Audubon Society
Laramie BikeNet
Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild
Laramie Connections Center
Laramie Elks Lodge No. 582
Laramie Garden Club
Laramie Kiwanis
Laramie Moose Lodge No. 390
Laramie Police Department Foundation
Laramie Rotary Club (noon)
Laramie Tai Chi and Tea
Laramie Toastmasters
Laramie Trap Club
Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited
League of Women Voters of Laramie
Medicine Bow Nordic Association
PFLAG Laramie
Second Story Book Club
Soroptimist International of Laramie
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ
University Women’s Club
Veterans For Peace Wyoming Chapter
Volunteer Hub
Wyoming Native Plant Society
Zonta Club of Laramie
Thank you to everyone who has responded so far, and we hope you find this new project useful when it comes out next month.