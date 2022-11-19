Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill (copy)

Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill

The Legislature’s Joint Agriculture Committee voted Monday to subpoena Attorney General Bridget Hill to testify on her role in a dispute over grazing permits. A ranching family involved in the dispute has accused her of having a conflict of interest.

On a 10-4 vote, the committee approved a motion for the subpoena and a request to the Legislature’s Management Council for the authority to hold an extra, so-far unscheduled, meeting at which Hill would testify.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus