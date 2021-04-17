Aubrey Jennings, a 2017 graduate of Rawlins High School and currently studying at the University of Wyoming, has recently been named the Outstanding Major of the Year by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education (NASPE).
This award was conferred to the top physical education major in the state of Wyoming. She will be presented the award at the annual SHAPE conference that was held virtually Tuesday, April 13.
“I feel really honored to be chosen,” Jennings said. It is particularly significant because she didn’t know that her name was submitted by several of her professors. She only became aware of it recently, when one of the professors who nominated her informed her (and another student) that they had been selected. “Again, I felt honored, knowing that my professors nominated me.”
Jennings will graduate from the University of Wyoming in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in the Division of Kinesiology and Health (DKH), focus of study in Physical Education Teacher Education (PETE) with a GPA of 3.7.
Additionally, she is completing course work for the Health Education and Adapted Physical Education Endorsements as well as coaching certifications. She is currently completing student teaching at Rock Springs High School with Theresa Allgaier; and Desert View Elementary with Mat Gardner.
“She’s an accomplished young woman and we’re proud of her,” said Dr. Jayne Marlene Jenkins, UW professor, Division of Kinesiology and Health. “Rawlins is proud of her, too.”
Judging by the number of responses on the Rawlins Times Facebook page, Jenkins is correct. Nearly 1,500 people saw the post about Jennings, slightly more than 300 engaged the post, and 17 people, many of them her peers, congratulated her.
Among those who commented was her kindergarten teacher, who wrote that even as a kindergarten student, Jennings showed she was destined for success (sic) “Even at that Young Age.”
While a student at Rawlins High School, Jennings competed and lettered in volleyball, basketball, and outdoor track, where she attained All State Volleyball.
She was in National Honor Society, R-Club (varsity letter winners), and FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America). She held officer positions in both R-Club and FBLA. Aubrey coached AAUW during her high school years.
“She came to us straight out of Rawlins High School, knowing what she wanted to do and she has never waivered from that,” Jenkins said. “She’s just top of the line.”
While attending the University of Wyoming Jennings worked as a monitor at Slade Elementary School in Laramie. She was employed with youth programs at Laramie Recreation Center both during summers and the academic year.
She was active in the Physical Education Teacher Education Student Association (PETESA) as secretary. Through PETESA, Jennings engaged in multiple community and university volunteer projects such as Jump Rope for Heart.
Following graduation, she will pursue a teaching and coaching position in Wyoming.
She is the daughter of Darrin and Val Jennings of Saratoga, and Debbie Ferguson of Green River. She is the granddaughter of Hugh and Norma Jennings of Rawlins.
ABOUT NASPE/SHAPE
NASPE is an affiliate of the Society of Health and Physical Education (SHAPE), the largest professional organization of physical educators in the country.
SHAPE was previously known as AAHPERD.