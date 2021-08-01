Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY, JULY 26
• Preston Wittmer, 25, Colorado, was arrested for possible burglary.
• Jeffrey Dohopolski, 45, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
• Nicholas McCumber, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• David Hatchet, 51, Connecticut, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jaki Spiker, 21, Michigan, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
• Davin Fifield, 24, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, and with intent to deliver.
• Nelson Regis-Avila, n/a, n/a, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Elizabeth Avila, 39, Texas, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
• Zachary Zenefski, 31, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Kamryn Daggs, 20, Fort Collins, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
• Jamie Shelton, 32, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony theft.
• Natalie Huff, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Christopher King, 47, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, interference.
• Crystal Crabtree, 41, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Ismael Santana, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, and with intent to deliver.
• Roy Wallick, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony conspiracy.
• Brian Torres, 38, California, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Samuel Gonzales-Fuentes, 41, Colorado, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, and with intent to deliver.
• Benjamin Whitman, 42, Torrington, was arrested for possible battery.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, JULY 26
• 12:15 a.m., Monument Road, abandoned motor vehicle.
• 7:12 a.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible child abuse.
• 5:13 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 7:56 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., fighting.
• 8:28 p.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:59 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:27 p.m., 800 block of Mule Creek Rd., trespassing.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
• 1:43 a.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
• 1:27 p.m., Highway 287, grass/wildland fire.
• 11:41 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, traffic/road rage.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
• 10:17 a.m., Sportsman Lake Road, accident.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
• 7:51 a.m., Hunt Road, theft.
• 8 a.m., FS Road 552A, theft.
• 10:32 a.m., 2500 block of N. Ninth St., vandalism.
• 10:07 p.m., Highway 34, reckless endangerment.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, JULY 26
• 1:28 a.m., 200 block of N. Eighth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:19 a.m., 1800 block of E. Ord St., emergency.
• 8:59 a.m., 1200 block of N. 11th St., burglary/vehicle.
• 9:38 a.m., 1600 block of W. Hill Rd., burglary/vehicle.
• 1:19 p.m., 700 block of E. Clark St., theft.
• 2:18 p.m., 400 block of E. University Ave., hit and run.
• 2:26 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., theft.
• 4 p.m., 1700 block of Mill St., animal bite.
• 4:12 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., theft.
• 5:09 p.m., 2600 block of E. Park Ave., vandalism.
• 5:40 p.m., 100 block of N. Seventh St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 5:54 p.m., 1000 block of S. Fifth St., criminal entry/vehicle.
• 6:34 p.m., 500 block of S. Seventh St., emergency.
• 7:56 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., fighting.
• 8:52 p.m., 2600 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 9:28 p.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:59 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:13 p.m., 700 block of Downey St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:15 p.m., 600 block of N. 13th St., burglary/residence.
• 10:16 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
• 12:37 a.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Shield St., possible impaired driver.
• 1:39 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., trespassing.
• 2:28 a.m., 1300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 5:39 a.m., 300 block of S. Lincoln St., burglary/residence.
• 11:47 a.m., intersection of S. 19th St. and Rainbow Ave., accident.
• 1:11 p.m., 500 block of N. Third St., trespassing.
• 1:33 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Curtis St., animal bite.
• 4:16 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., possible impaired driver.
• 6:38 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
• 12:13 a.m., 1200 block of E. Arnold St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:12 a.m., 1200 block of N. 18th St., theft.
• 8:11 a.m., 700 block of Downey St., burglary/vehicle.
• 9:23 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., accident.
• 9:34 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.
• 12:13 p.m., 1600 block of E. Arnold St., theft.
• 1:54 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 3:03 p.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:05 p.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 3:12 p.m., 100 block of S. Second St., accident.
• 3:16 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., theft.
• 3:46 p.m., 300 block of N. Fourth St., accident.
• 4:56 p.m., 500 block of S. Third St., hit and run.
• 5:09 p.m., 1700 block of Centennial Dr., accident.
• 6:16 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Lincoln St., theft.
• 6:35 p.m., 600 block of Hayes St., criminal entry/residence.
• 8:05 p.m., 2700 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:16 p.m., 100 block of N. Sixth St., theft.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
• 4:02 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 6:07 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 9:11 a.m., 600 block of Reynolds St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 10:18 a.m., 500 block of E. Clark St., possible possession of controlled substance.
• 10:42 a.m., 3100 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
• 11:41 a.m., 2700 block of Jackson St., accident.
• 1:19 p.m., intersection of S. 23rd St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 1:39 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 2:01 p.m., 1700 block of Coughlin St., hit and run.
• 3:27 p.m., 1400 block of E. Steele St., hit and run.
• 8:34 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., assault and battery.
• 9:32 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.