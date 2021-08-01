SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park west shelter. Sabine Schenck with the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Center on Aging will be discussing how to practice daily mindfulness for better health. For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
SURVIVING AND THRIVING AFTER CANCER (STAC) is a free program designed to empower cancer patients and survivors to improve their quality of life through fitness and health. The summer session meets at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Outpatient Rehab Center. To sign up, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1, Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
WEDNESDAY
PRENATAL, POSTPARTUM AND COMFORT MEASURES EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s women’s health team. The class will be in the Summit Conference Room at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more information and registration, visit the website: ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.
LARAMIE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY is enrolling for the 2021-22 year. Annual tuition is $3,395 with multi-student discounts available. Register at www.laramiechristianacademy.com/enroll. There is a $95 registration fee per family. To inquire or schedule a tour, email info@laramiechristianacademy.com or call 307-222-2425.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.
RESCHEDULED
The Greenhill Cemetery Walking Tour that was scheduled for Friday, July 30, was postponed due to weather. Instead, the event will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Meeting place is the south end of Row L at the cemetery. The entrance is from Willett Drive, and participants can park anywhere on the gravel roads. For more information, contact Judy Knight by email at je.judy@gmail.com.