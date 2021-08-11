...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Mainly along and south of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Eppson Center will remain closed with plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16. The center is in the process of recovery and wants to ensure everyone coming back to the office will be well and the center is free of COVID-19. It is planned to continue to offer home-delivered meals during this time and transportation will be limited to dialysis patients until a full staff can return. The center appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.