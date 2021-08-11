Calendar-Boomerang

EPPSON CENTER UPDATE

The Eppson Center will remain closed with plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16. The center is in the process of recovery and wants to ensure everyone coming back to the office will be well and the center is free of COVID-19. It is planned to continue to offer home-delivered meals during this time and transportation will be limited to dialysis patients until a full staff can return. The center appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.

WEDNESDAY

LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit www.area76aawyoming.org or www.aa.org.

