...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte,
Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties
WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Eppson Center will remain closed with plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16. The center is in the process of recovery and wants to ensure everyone coming back to the office will be well and the center is free of COVID-19. It is planned to continue to offer home-delivered meals during this time and transportation will be limited to dialysis patients until a full staff can return. The center appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.
SATURDAY
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY is sponsoring a public ceremony to dedicate a memorial plaque for Joe Martin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenhill Cemetery. Martin was an African American man who was lynched near the Albany County Courthouse in 1904. Enter the cemetery from Willett Street and follow the signs to Potter Field at the northwest corner of the cemetery grounds. For more information, email wyoachs@gmail.com.
FEEDING LARAMIE VALLEY will host Food and Fun in the Park from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday outside the Fort Sanders Building in LaBonte Park. There will be free lunch, live music, activities, a quilt raffle and llmas. For more information visit the website https://www.feedinglaramievalley.org/food-fun-in-the-park.