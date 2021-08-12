Calendar-Boomerang

EPPSON CENTER UPDATE

The Eppson Center will remain closed with plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16. The center is in the process of recovery and wants to ensure everyone coming back to the office will be well and the center is free of COVID-19. It is planned to continue to offer home-delivered meals during this time and transportation will be limited to dialysis patients until a full staff can return. The center appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.

SATURDAY

ALBANY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY is sponsoring a public ceremony to dedicate a memorial plaque for Joe Martin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenhill Cemetery. Martin was an African American man who was lynched near the Albany County Courthouse in 1904. Enter the cemetery from Willett Street and follow the signs to Potter Field at the northwest corner of the cemetery grounds. For more information, email wyoachs@gmail.com.

FEEDING LARAMIE VALLEY will host Food and Fun in the Park from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday outside the Fort Sanders Building in LaBonte Park. There will be free lunch, live music, activities, a quilt raffle and llmas. For more information visit the website https://www.feedinglaramievalley.org/food-fun-in-the-park.

