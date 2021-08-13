Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
• Dylan Rucker, 39, Laramie, was arrested for possible burglary.
• Amelio The, 37, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Richard Thorton, 36, Texas, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, open container.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
• Grant Pohlman, 21, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, expired registration.
• Eric Boland, 51, Laramie, was arrested for possible felony property destruction.
• Anthony Cook, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference.
• Jacob Pena, 39, Texas, was arrested for possible driving under suspension.
• Cynthia Munoz, 36, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, open container.
• Matthew Melander, 36, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
• 1:30 a.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 10:04 a.m., 4700 block of Bluebird Ln., possible impaired driver.
• 4:28 p.m., 200 block of Thomspon St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:22 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 11:39 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
• 6:36 a.m., Highway 10, possible impaired driver.
• 9:29 a.m., Highway 130, emergency.
• 9:36 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 12:04 p.m., 4700 block of E. Skyline Dr., possible child abuse.
• 2:22 p.m., FS Road 707B, possible sexual offense/assault.
• 3:27 p.m., Diamond E Ranch Road, trespassing.
• 3:35 p.m., Highway 287, accident.
• 4:59 p.m., FS Road 705, motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 10:52 p.m., Highway 130, emergency.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
• 1:08 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible interference.
• 11:27 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Road and Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
• 12:16 p.m., Highway 230, fighting.
• 5:01 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 6:18 p.m., Menke Ranch Road, trespassing.
• 8:08 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
• 7:32 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., theft.
• 9:50 a.m., 2400 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:20 a.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., theft.
• 11:14 a.m., 4200 block of Bobolink Ln., animal bite.
• 2:04 p.m., 3500 block of S. Third St., animal bite.
• 3:06 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., trespassing.
• 6:22 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 7:56 p.m., 700 block of N. Hodgeman St., fire/public.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
• 2:10 p.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 5:22 p.m., 300 block of N. Cedar St., vandalism.
• 8:43 p.m., 2100 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
• 1:08 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible interference.
• 10:33 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
• 11:27 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Road and Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
• 12:02 p.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock St., hit and run.
• 12:16 p.m., Highway 230, fighting.
• 12:51 p.m., 1600 block of E. Custer St., theft.
• 5:36 p.m., intersection of Wyoming Avenue and N. Taylor St., accident.