LARAMIE REFORMED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH invites the community to Undine Park from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday for games, singing and food. Lunch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., followed by a Psalm sing at 12:15 p.m. The church will provide a main dish, drinks and paper products. The afternoon will include a cornhole tournament with two-person and four-person teams. For more information, call Elise Mann at 719-287-6303.
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY is sponsoring a public ceremony to dedicate a memorial plaque for Joe Martin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenhill Cemetery. Martin was an African American man who was lynched near the Laramie courthouse in 1904. Enter the cemetery from Willett Street and follow the signs to Potter Field at the northwest corner of the cemetery grounds. For more information, email wyoachs@gmail.com.
FEEDING LARAMIE VALLEY will host Food and Fun in the Park from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday outside the Fort Sanders Building in LaBonte Park. There will be free lunch, live music, activities, a quilt raffle and llmas. For more information visit the website https://www.feedinglaramievalley.org/food-fun-in-the-park.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park west shelter. Pharmacy students Beth and Aaron will be leading this week’s discussion with their talk, “There’s HOW much sugar in that?!” For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.