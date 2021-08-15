Night paving to begin on Grand Avenue
Crews with Knife River Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be conducting night paving operations on U.S. Highway 30/Grand Avenue, weather permitting.
Paving is scheduled to take place between about 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights with the main paving work after about 8 p.m.
Through traffic will be able to drive on Grand Avenue and will see a similar traffic control setup that is currently in place, including lane closures and reduced speed limits. Some side streets and business accesses may be blocked for about two hours while crews work and wait for the pavement to cool.
Crews will also be placing a wearing course as part of this project, which will also likely happen during the nighttime hours. More information and specific dates will be released once they are finalized. A wearing course helps with pavement traction and preservation.
In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.
Road closure
As of Thursday, the intersection of N. 22nd Street and Reynolds Street is closed for the Reynolds Street Sanitary Sewer Project.
Concurrent to this roadway closure the intersection of 15th and Reynolds will be opened for north/south travel.
The 22nd and Reynolds intersection is scheduled to be reopened prior to August 25. During this time, Reynolds will still be closed between N. 15th Street and N. 18th Street.
For more information or questions, email engineering@cityoflaramie.org or call 307-721-5250.
New COVID guidelines at Laramie Interfaith
The health and safety of clients, volunteers and staff has always been a priority at Laramie Interfaith.
Upon consideration of the current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food Bank of Wyoming regarding the recent surges of the Delta variant, the organization has updated its COVID-19 guidelines.
Effective Monday, masks will be required to enter and must be worn at all times inside Laramie Interfaith, regardless of vaccination status. Disposable masks will be available for anyone who needs them.
Laramie Interfaith understands this change may be frustrating to some, and appreciates patience as it continues to adapt to the changing conditions. The well-being of the community is very important, and thus the organization will continue to follow the CDC recommendations.
The following are the detailed mask-wearing policy updates:
• Individuals who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated are required to wear masks properly while indoors;
• Proper mask placement ensures that an individual’s nose and mouth are fully covered;
• Please do not remove your mask to speak to others, to cough or to sneeze;
• There are currently no capacity restrictions and no distance recommendations.
The following are COVID-19 exposure policies. Please do not come to Laramie Interfaith if:
• You have symptoms consistent with COVID-19;
• You or someone in your household has been exposed to someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
These changes apply to all staff, clients, volunteers and other visitors at Laramie Interfaith at the main location at 712 Canby St. and the ERAP office located at 528 Adams St.
Contact Laramie Interfaith for any questions or concerns.
Free tire and refrigerator disposal
The Albany County Planning Office is providing vouchers that can be presented at the Laramie Landfill for the free disposal of car and light-truck tires and refrigerators, and up to two tractor-size tires.
This opportunity is provided through a partnership between Albany County and the Laramie Rivers Conservation District. A limited number of vouchers will be available and are valid between Aug. 23 and Sept. 11th.
Beginning Aug. 16, vouchers will be available for pick up at the Albany County Planning Office located at 1002 S. Third St. or via email at planning@co.albany.wy.us . For questions, call 307-721-2568.