WALK WITH A DOC will be 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Washington Park west shelter. Pharmacy students Beth and Aaron will be leading this week’s discussion with their talk, “There’s HOW much sugar in that?!” For more information, email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD will have its August meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Copper House.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1, Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.
SOUTH OF LARAMIE WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT will have its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Albany County Fairgrounds located at 3510 S. Third St.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday outdoors in Harbon Park, located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit the website: http://www.laramietaichiandtea.org/.
LABOR AND DELIVERY EDUCATION classes are back and in-person, hosted by Ivinson’s women’s health team. The labor and delivery class will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Summit Conference Room. A tour of the unit will be given afterwards. For more information and registration, visit the website ivinsonhospital.org/childbirth.