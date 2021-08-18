Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
• William Powell, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Mark Largent, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
• Nickolas Tooker, 31, Nebraska, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no seatbelt.
• Nickolas Woske, 29, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, trespassing.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
• Matthew Davis, 40, California, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
• 6:04 p.m., Moulton Road, emergency.
• 11:51 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
• 2:20 a.m., 1700 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:25 p.m., Highway 10, accident.
• 3:38 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 5:08 p.m., Highway 11, possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
• 1:47 a.m., 2300 Soldier Springs Rd., fighting.
• 11:27 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Road and Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance.
• 12 p.m., Howe Road, emergency.
• 1 p.m., Sand Creek Road, littering.
• 2:23 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
• 3:52 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.
• 6:11 a.m., 1300 block of N. Fifth St., emergency.
• 7:19 a.m., intersection of N. McCue St. and W. Baker St., accident.
• 9:40 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 10:34 a.m., intersection of N. 13th St. and Mill St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 11:29 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:29 p.m., 1800 block of Curtis St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:05 p.m., 3800 block of Grand Ave., accident.
• 2:22 p.m., 4300 block E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 3:20 p.m., 500 block of S. Third St., trespassing.
• 5:50 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Boswell Dr., accident.
• 6:31 p.m., 100 block of N. Sixth St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 7:10 p.m., 400 block of N. 15th St., hit and run.
• 9:23 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., possible impaired driver.
• 9:58 p.m., 600 block of Hayes St., animal bite.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
• 1:57 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 2:20 a.m., 1700 block of Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:11 a.m., 800 block of S. Third St., disorderly conduct.
• 4:49 a.m., 1500 block of E. Symons St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:50 a.m., 1200 block of N. 19th St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 2:14 p.m., 400 block of S. 26th St., accident.
• 2:18 p.m., 700 block of E. Garfield St., fire/public.
• 2:55 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 4:33 p.m., 1600 block of Westview Dr., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 4:38 p.m., 700 block of E. University Ave., fighting.
• 7:32 p.m., 2400 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:05 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
• 9:08 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
• 1:47 a.m., 2300 block of Soldier Springs Rd., fighting.
• 9:04 a.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 11:49 a.m., 200 block of N. Lincoln St., emergency.
• 11:58 a.m., 1200 N. Third St., accident.
• 1:28 p.m., intersection of N. 12th St. and E. Gibbon St., accident.
• 2:23 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.