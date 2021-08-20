The reconstruction project is finished and 15th Street between Grand Avenue and Sheridan Street is reopened, according to a Thursday press release from the city of Laramie.
Simon Contractors completed paving operations and travel has been reestablished, but the contractor will still be working to raise utilities throughout the project site. All construction activities for this project are expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks.
For questions regarding the 15th Street Reconstruction project, contact the city of Laramie Engineering Division at engineering@cityoflaramie.org.
Continuing construction update
Summer may be waning, and the school year approaching, but construction season is still in full swing. Contractors are taking advantage of favorable weather conditions and working to complete projects before winter, according to a press release on Tuesday from the city of Laramie.
As construction activities are completed in coming weeks, motorists and pedestrians may be impacted and should plan for additional travel time and alternate routes.
Multiple agencies are completing permitted construction work throughout the city.
City of Laramie managed projects:
• Reynolds Street between 15th Street and 19th Street;
• 11th Street between Downey Street and Curtis Street;
• Gerald Place between Sheridan Street and Thornburgh Drive;
• 10th Street north of Beaufort Street.
University of Wyoming managed projects:
• 15th Street between Grand Avenue and Harney Street;
• Lewis Street between 12th Street and 15th Street;
• Bradley Street between 12th Street and 15th Street;
• 13th Street between Lewis Street and Flint Street;
• Flint Street from Ninth Street to 11th Street and 14th Street to 15th Street.