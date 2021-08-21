Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
SUNDAY, AUG. 15
• Kenya Berrocal-Escobar, 19, California, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Luis Tafolla-Polominas, 21, California, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
• Philip Guilford, 49, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Jennifer Grisham, 45, Laramie, was arrested for possible theft, trespassing.
• Jaquelyn Vigen, 61, Minnesota, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, AUG. 16
• 3:42 p.m., Lake Hattie Road, trespassing.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
• 8:25 a.m., 2300 block of Mountain Shadow Ln., vandalism.
• 1:42 p.m., Albany County area, grass/wildland fire.
• 3:28 p.m., Buffalo Commons Road, trespassing.
• 6:32 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
• 1:32 p.m., 600 block of Howe Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:42 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 3:04 p.m., Highway 12/Herrick Lane, criminal entry/business.
• 9:56 p.m., 1700 block of Banner Rd., possible possession of controlled substance.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
• 8:44 p.m., Highway 230, possible possession of controlled substance.
• 11:39 a.m., 3000 block of Ft. Sanders Rd., animal bite.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, AUG. 16
• 6:25 a.m., 2100 block of Binford St., emergency.
• 9:21 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 9:50 a.m., 200 block of E. Ivinson Ave., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 12:08 p.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 12:32 p.m., 100 block of Corthell Rd., animal bite.
• 12:49 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., burglary/business.
• 1:30 p.m., 900 block of N. 12th St., trespassing.
• 2:42 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
• 5:29 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., emergency.
• 8:09 p.m., 1500 block of Westview Ct., fireworks.
• 10:46 p.m., 1600 block of Polk St., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
• 12:11 a.m., 1500 N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 7:09 a.m., 2400 block of Riverside Dr., grass/wildland fire.
• 9:07 a.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 11:35 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Garfield St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 12:44 p.m., 300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 1:38 p.m., 1700 block of N. Ninth St., burglary/residence.
• 1:53 p.m., 1400 block of Renshaw St., emergency.
• 8:46 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
• 7:14 a.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., vandalism.
• 8:54 a.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and Downer St., littering.
• 9:06 a.m., 1700 block of E. Custer St., burglary/vehicle.
• 12:18 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12:22 p.m., 2200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary/business.
• 1:27 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Gibbon St., traffic hazard.
• 4:09 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Beaufort St., accident.
• 5:17 p.m., 1500 block of Westview Ct., burglary/vehicle.
• 6:21 p.m., 400 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 8:38 p.m., 1300 block of E. Ord St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:42 p.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Clark St., accident.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
• 12:50 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 11:03 a.m., 1600 block of Pierson Ct., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 12:30 p.m., 3600 block of E. Garfield St., accident.
• 12:52 p.m., intersection of N. 14th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 12:57 p.m., intersection of N. Fifth St. and E. Bradley St., accident.
• 1:22 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., defrauding an innkeeper.
• 1:25 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible abuse of a vulnerable adult.
• 2:26 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 2:52 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 6:01 p.m., 900 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 10:16 p.m., 800 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.