Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
• Adriana Brewster, 22, Laramie, was arrested for possible criminal entry, possession of controlled substance.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
• Janessa Miller, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Zachary Willhite, 26, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Tayler Napierkowski, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, underage consumption of alcohol, open container.
• Jose Romero, 62, Laramie, was arrested for possible burglary, property destruction, trespassing.
• Mathew Simpson, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
• Andrew Schwitters, 22, California, was arrested for possible trespassing.
• Austin Brumfield, 28, Laramie, was arrested for possible burglary.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
• 9 a.m., Rifle Range Road, trespassing.
• 2:11 p.m., Highway 230, burglary/business.
• 9:43 p.m., Albany County area, emergency.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
• 7:51 a.m., South View Road., emergency.
• 9:34 a.m., Big Hollow Road., fire/public.
• 1 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
• 2:39 p.m., Buffalo Commons Road, theft.
• 5:28 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Rd., possible possession of controlled substance.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
• 4 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., hit and run.
• 5:20 a.m., 1500 block of Snowy Range Rd., emergency.
• 8:07 a.m., 400 block of Stetson Ct., emergency.
• 8:54 a.m., 300 block of S. Fourth St., hit and run.
• 11:39 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:40 p.m., intersection of S. 24th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 3:49 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and Sheridan St., accident.
• 4:07 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., possible domestic disturbance/verbal.
• 5:14 p.m., 2500 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 5:40 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 7:30 p.m., 1500 N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:35 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 9:30 p.m., 1200 block of N. Sixth St., theft.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
• 2:11 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 7:17 a.m., 1600 N. Seventh St., theft.
• 7:41 a.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Reyonlds St., accident.
• 9:44 a.m., 1600 block of E. Person St., vandalism.
• 1:13 p.m., 1100 block of Evans St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 4:18 p.m., 1800 block of E. Sheridan St., vandalism.
• 4:56 p.m., 700 block of W. Garfield St., animal bite.
• 10:51 p.m., 1600 block of N. Fourth St., false ID.
• 11:21 p.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., false ID.
• 11:22 p.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Russell St., possible impaired driver.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
• 1:06 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 1:28 a.m., 1500 block of E. Ord St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:43 p.m., 600 block of E. Custer St., emergency.
• 2:13 p.m., 1700 block of Mercil Ct., burglary/residence.
• 4:02 p.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., burglary/business.
• 5:50 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:04 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 8:07 p.m., 300 block of W. Clark St., animal bite.
• 8:58 p.m., intersection of S. Ninth St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.