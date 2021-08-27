THE MOOSE LODGE is hosting a Treasure Sale-Collectibles fundraiser from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Sunday in the lodge located at 409 S. Third St. Numerous collectible items donated to the Moose Lodge will be for sale in addition to several boxes of books for free. The items are mostly collectibles, not household items. For questions and more information, email shutton@uwyo.edu or call the Moose Lodge at 307-742-2998.
SATURDAY
STAC 5K SKEDADDLE is a 5K scavenger hunt at 8 a.m. Saturday at Optimist Park hosted by Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the Laramie Plains Lions Club and supported by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative to ensure STAC remains free to all participants. Register online at ivinsonhospital.org/STAC
THE MOOSE LODGE is hosting a Trunk Sale at 9 a.m. Saturday at the lodge’s south parking lot located at 409 S. Third St. A trunk sale is when people can load everything into a car trunk or pickup truck and sale their items from there or unload the items and set up a table. Rental for parking spaces is $10 with setup beginning at 8 a.m. Required reservations for spaces or questions are requested by Thursday. For questions and more information, email shutton@uwyo.edu or call the Moose Lodge at 307-742-2998.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD will hold a pair of events on Saturday. One will feature a former shoebox recipient from 2-3 p.m. at First Christian Church located at 2130 E. Garfield St. The second is a community gathering with the same recipient from 4-5 p.m. at Laramie Valley Chapel located at 4801 Quarterhorse Dr. Call 307-399-8467 for more information.