Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
MONDAY, AUG. 23
• Neil Songer, 23, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jarrod Pantier, 45, Utah, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
• Adrian Doss, 29, Michigan, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, reckless endangering.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
• Joseph Schroer, 42, Laramie, was arrested for possible interference, unlawful contact.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
• Adam Osborne, 34, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, AUG. 23
• 8:10 a.m., Boswell Creek Road, burglary/residence.
• 11:39 a.m., Highway 11, accident.
• 2:26 p.m., 4600 block of Bobolink Ln., animal bite.
• 11:44 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Johnson St., possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
• 10:28 a.m., Olson Lane, possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:24 p.m., 2000 block of Fairview Dr., grass/wildland fire.
• 9:55 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., emergency.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
• 7:50 a.m., 100 block of Boswell Rd., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 3:44 p.m., 3200 block of Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 8 p.m., Albany County area, interference/resisting arrest.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
• 8:50 p.m., intersection of Interstate 80 and W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
MONDAY, AUG. 23
• 11:01 a.m., 100 block of E. Park Ave., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 12:34 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and Renshaw St., possible sexual offense.
• 12:43 p.m., 2200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., burglary/business.
• 5:18 p.m., 500 N. Third St., burglary/vehicle.
• 8:50 p.m., 600 block of S. 26th St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 9:39 p.m., intersection of N. Cedar St. and W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 11:16 p.m., 900 block of E. Fetterman Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
• 7:58 a.m., intersection of N. Fourth St. and E. Lewis St., hit and run.
• 8:10 a.m., 1000 block of S. Seventh St., theft.
• 9:38 a.m., 300 block of N. Ninth St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:57 a.m., 2000 block of Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:35 a.m., intersection of N. Pierce St. and W. Curtis St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 11:51 a.m., 1400 block of N. 17th St., theft.
• 12:50 p.m., intersection of E. Flint St. and N. 11th St., hit and run.
• 1:45 p.m., intersection of N. Ninth St. and W. Hill Rd., hit and run.
• 3:27 p.m., 4400 of Grays Gable Rd., burglary/residence.
• 4:33 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:54 p.m., 300 block of N. Third St., possible forgery.
• 7:34 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 9:55 p.m., 600 block of N. Third St., emergency.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
• 7:26 a.m., 900 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:57 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., emergency.
• 8:51 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and Soldier Springs Rd., accident.
• 8:54 a.m., intersection of N. Seventh St. and E. Clark St., accident.
• 12:20 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 2:04 p.m., 2000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 3:03 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., emergency.
• 3:44 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 3:54 p.m., 100 block of N. Third St., possible identity theft.
• 4:45 p.m., intersection of N. 19th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 7:38 p.m., 700 block of E. Sheridan St., animal bite.
• 8:21 p.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., emergency.
THURSDAY, AUG. 26
• 2:05 a.m., 1500 block of Jefferson St., emergency.
• 2:15 a.m., intersection of N. Eighth St. and E. Canby St., disorderly conduct.
• 7:43 a.m., intersection of N. Third St. and E Harney St., accident.
• 7:52 a.m., 1200 block of Apache Dr., emergency.
• 9:08 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:47 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 12:09 p.m., 700 block of N. Hodgeman St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:45 p.m., 700 block of Evans St., possible child abuse.
• 1:55 p.m., intersection of N. Fifth St. and E. Clark St., accident.
• 2:42 p.m., 1100 block of S. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 3:14 p.m., 900 block of S. Fourth St., animal bite.
• 3:32 p.m., 4300 block of Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4:07 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal bite.
• 4:12 p.m., 2000 block of Reynolds St., possible sexual offense.
• 5:40 p.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
• 6:19 p.m., 200 block of S. Third St., accident.
• 6:41 p.m., 1200 block of N. Third St., emergency.
• 8:50 p.m., intersection of Interstate 80 and W. Snowy Range Rd., hit and run.