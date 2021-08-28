...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Converse and Niobrara Counties, Southern Carbon and Albany
Counties.
WHEN...1 PM MDT Friday until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
IMPACTS...Poor air quality due to smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNINGS THIS AFTERNOON FOR FWZ 303...304...305...307
AND 308 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 303, 304, AND 308...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 303...304 and 308.
* WIND...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6 or High Potential for Large Fire Growth.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
STAC 5K SKEDADDLE is a 5K scavenger hunt at 8 a.m. Saturday at Optimist Park hosted by Ivinson Memorial Hospital, the Laramie Plains Lions Club and supported by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative to ensure STAC remains free to all participants. Register online at ivinsonhospital.org/STAC.
THE MOOSE LODGE is hosting a Trunk Sale at 9 a.m. Saturday at the lodge’s south parking lot located at 409 S. Third St. A trunk sale is when people can load everything into a car trunk or pickup truck and sale their items from there or unload the items and set up a table. Rental for parking spaces is $10 with setup beginning at 8 a.m. Required reservations for spaces or questions are requested by Thursday. For questions and more information, email shutton@uwyo.edu or call the Moose Lodge at 307-742-2998.
THE MOOSE LODGE is hosting a Treasure Sale-Collectibles fundraiser from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday in the lodge located at 409 S. Third St. Numerous collectible items donated to the Moose Lodge will be for sale, in addition to several boxes of books for free. The items are mostly collectibles, not household items. For questions and more information, email shutton@uwyo.edu or call the Moose Lodge at 307-742-2998.
OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD will hold a pair of events on Saturday. One will feature a former shoebox recipient from 2-3 p.m. at First Christian Church located at 2130 E. Garfield St. The second is a community gathering with the same recipient from 4-5 p.m. at Laramie Valley Chapel located at 4801 Quarterhorse Dr. Call 307-399-8467 for more information.
TUESDAY
PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1, Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.