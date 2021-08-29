Calendar-Boomerang

TUESDAY

PRAYERS & SQUARES quilting group will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Room 1 in Hunter Hall of St. Matthews Cathedral. All volunteers are welcome. For more information, call Cathy at 307-760-2512.

WEDNESDAY

LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Harbon Park located at 14th and Gibbon streets. For more information, visit laramietaichiandtea.org.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meet every day at various times in person or on Zoom. For more information, call 307-399-0590 or visit area76aawyoming.org or aa.org.

