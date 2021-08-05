Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
• Allen Cox, 41, Wheatland, was arrested for possible reckless endangering.
• Robert Ranson, 61, North Carolina, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Ronald George, 57, Arizona, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, no driver’s license, open container.
• Cherylin Begay, 38, Arizona, was arrested for possible interference, possession of controlled substance.
• Nicole Tarbett, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
• Thomas Johnson, 27, Arizona, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct.
• Hunter Scott, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible use of controlled substance.
• Dominic Dominguez, 20, Cheyenne, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Ronald Christensen, 61, Laramie, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
• Andariel Washington-Mack, 32, Saratoga, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Jonathon Deviney, 42, North Carolina, was arrested for possible disorderly conduct, trespassing.
• Chad Cunningham, 50, Colorado, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance, expired registration, driving under suspension.
The Albany County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JULY 30
• 2:09 a.m., Home Rock Road, possible impaired driver.
• 11:28 a.m., 4100 block of Fort Buford Ln., burglary/residence.
• 3:30 p.m., Hunt Road, emergency.
• 6:40 p.m., Highway 287, emergency.
• 8:22 p.m., 4900 block of N. Third St., assault and battery.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
• 1:57 a.m., 200 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
• 3:37 a.m., Highway 287, accident.
• 10:04 a.m., Highway 30, accident.
• 1:17 p.m., Albany County area, dead body found.
• 7:14 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 8:28 p.m., Peregrine Lane, trespassing.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
• 12:07 a.m., Albany County area, emergency.
• 11:09 a.m., intersection of S. Third St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., possible impaired driver.
• 11:52 a.m., intersection of Cottonwood Dr. and Sybille Dr., accident.
• 2:03 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 3:41 p.m., Highway 30, grass/wildland fire.
• 10:14 p.m., Albany County area, possible sexual offense/assault.
The Laramie Police Department responded to the following calls:
FRIDAY, JULY 30
• 2:29 a.m., 2100 block of N. 17th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:50 a.m., 1600 block of Riverside Dr., emergency.
• 10:19 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 10:21 a.m., 700 block of N. Third St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:08 a.m., intersection of Corthell Rd. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident.
• 12:26 p.m., 1900 block of N. 15th St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 3:24 p.m., 1700 block of Pierson Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:08 p.m., 100 block of S. First St., possible impaired driver.
• 4:20 p.m., 1900 block of E. Harney St., accident.
• 6:34 p.m., 400 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 7:41 p.m., 200 block of S. Johnson St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
• 1:57 a.m., 200 block of N. Third St., vandalism.
• 4:18 a.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.
• 9:38 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 11:40 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., emergency.
• 5:54 p.m., 200 block of S. Adams St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 6:11 p.m., 100 block of E. Kearney St., hit and run.
• 7:14 p.m., 2000 block of Binford St., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 7:34 p.m., 2000 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 8:58 p.m., intersection of S. Second St. and E. Russell St., burglary/vehicle.
• 10:32 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., fireworks.
• 11:49 p.m., 1200 block of N. 21st St., emergency.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
• 1:30 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 1:52 a.m., 400 block of N. Third St., false ID.
• 5:10 a.m., 200 block of E. Grand Ave., minor under influence.
• 9:22 a.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., trespassing.
• 9:29 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., theft.
• 10:33 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., vandalism.
• 11:52 a.m., intersection of Cottonwood Dr. and Sybille Dr., accident.
• 1:05 p.m., 3800 block of of Northview St., trespassing.
• 2:50 p.m., 3300 block of Joanna Bruner St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 4:26 p.m., 400 block of N. Third St., disorderly conduct.
• 6:06 p.m., 500 block of E. Shield St., possible disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 7:17 p.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and N. 22nd St., traffic hazard.