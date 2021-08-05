...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms
possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
The Greenhill Cemetery Walking Tour that was scheduled for Friday, July 30, was postponed due to weather. Instead, the event will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Meeting place is the south end of Row L at the cemetery. The entrance is from Willett Drive, and participants can park anywhere on the gravel roads. For more information, contact Judy Knight by email at je.judy@gmail.com.