...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Friday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Laramie,
Vedauwoo, Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs Wyoming
WHEN...Now through 1 PM Friday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian Fires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The Greenhill Cemetery Walking Tour that was scheduled for Friday, July 30, was postponed due to weather. Instead, the event will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Meeting place is the south end of Row L at the cemetery. The entrance is from Willett Drive, and participants can park anywhere on the gravel roads. For more information, contact Judy Knight by email at je.judy@gmail.com.