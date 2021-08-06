Calendar-Boomerang

FRIDAY

The Greenhill Cemetery Walking Tour that was scheduled for Friday, July 30, was postponed due to weather. Instead, the event will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Meeting place is the south end of Row L at the cemetery. The entrance is from Willett Drive, and participants can park anywhere on the gravel roads. For more information, contact Judy Knight by email at je.judy@gmail.com.

