...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
The Eppson Center will remain closed for a second week with plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16. The center is still in the process of recovery and wants to ensure everyone coming back to the office will be well and the center is free of COVID-19. It is planned to continue to offer home-delivered meals during this time and transportation will be limited to dialysis patients until a full staff can return. The center appreciates everyone’s patience during the closure.